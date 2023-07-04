The Idol finale mocked Kanye West for his anti-semitism scandal

The Idol didn't hold back in its criticism of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, for his anti-Semitism scandal. The episode featured a scene where Lily-Rose Depp's character, Jocelyn, showcased her talent to her management team, and they took a brutal dig at the rapper, referencing his admiration for Adolf Hitler and his vile anti-Semitic rants. (FILES) Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. A photographer who claims Kanye West threw her cell phone to the ground in a confrontation is suing the troubled rapper for assault, she said June1, 2023. Nichol Lechmanik said the artist, who is now formally known as Ye, caused her "great mental and emotional pain" in the January confrontation. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

During the scene, Jocelyn's agent made a pointed remark about Kanye, alluding to his association with The Weeknd's character, Tedros. He said, "You know, f*****g Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler."

The reference to Kanye's controversial actions and statements regarding Hitler and anti-Semitism has raised eyebrows among viewers. The Idol didn't shy away from addressing the rapper's downfall following his social media rants, which led to his Twitter ban and the loss of several lucrative sponsorship deals.

The anti-Semitism scandal involving Kanye West erupted in December 2022, when he made shocking comments during an appearance on the Infowars podcast. The rapper expressed his fondness for Hitler, claimed to "like" and "love" the Nazi leader, defended Nazis, and even denied the Holocaust. His unhinged remarks caused massive reactions and widespread condemnation.

The Idol's decision to incorporate real-world controversies into its storyline is a departure from its usual plotlines focused on the music industry. By addressing Kanye West's anti-Semitism scandal head-on, the series aims to bring attention to the issue and spark a dialogue about the consequences of promoting hate speech.

While The Idol's finale drew applause from some viewers for addressing important social issues, it has also generated mixed reactions. Some applaud the show for its boldness in confronting controversial topics, while others argue that it could be seen as exploiting real-world controversies for entertainment purposes.

As the episode concluded with Jocelyn's showcase and the mention of Kanye's scandal, fans are left wondering how this will impact the storyline and character dynamics in future seasons of The Idol.

Representatives for Kanye West have not responded to the specific scene or its portrayal of the rapper in The Idol's finale. However, it remains to be seen whether this controversial storyline will have any real-life implications for the artist and his career.

The Idol's finale has certainly sparked conversations about the responsibility of television shows to address sensitive issues and the line between entertainment and social commentary. As fans eagerly await the next season, the aftermath of this shocking finale will undoubtedly continue to captivate viewers and provoke discussions on the intersection of art, controversy, and public perception.