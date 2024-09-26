The Joker's Gift: Joaquin Phoenix surprises fans with Joker: Folie à Deux premiere tickets. Watch

In a heartwarming display of appreciation, Joaquin Phoenix surprised two fans with tickets to the UK premiere of his upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux. A newly surfaced video captures the emotional moments as the actor handed out the coveted tickets, leaving fans stunned and overwhelmed. Also read: Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn joins Joaquin Phoenix's frenzy. Watch Joker: Folie À Deux is the sequel to 2019's Joker.

A touching gesture

The video was posted on the official Instagram account of the film's production house, Warner Bros.

The video showcases him interacting with fans, signing autographs, and sharing warm smiles. He then goes on to surprise them with the tickets. He is seen in a black jacket paired with a white shirt, black tie, and black trousers.

The video is posted with the caption, “Watch the moment Joaquin Phoenix surprises fans with tickets to the UK Premiere of JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX”.

Fans in awe

His fans were touched by his sincerity and warmth and took to the comment section to express their views.

“This is why I love Joaquin Phoenix so much he’s got a heart of gold,” read one comment, adding, “Joaquin Phoenix is so kind , like is brother River , RIP”.

“Wow. He looks great. I'm happy he looks happy,” wrote one user, with another user writing, “Oh my he is so gorgeous and kind”.

“I love him omg he was so nice when I met him. Can’t wait to see him again soon,” shared one user.

One comment read, “What a gentleman… plus he looks fiiiit wow”, with another sharing, “What a legend”.

One user shared, “You learn to love Joaquin more and more every day”, with another writing, “Absolutely amazing”.

About Joker 2

Todd Phillips' musical psychological thriller Joker: Folie a Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The cast of the film includes Zazie Beetz reprising her role from the first part, along with new entrants Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.

It is a sequel to 2019 film, Joker. The first film follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown, who decides to become a criminal. The sequel is set as a musical with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast. The film is described as a drama with musical elements set in and around Arkham Asylum.

The first Joker opened to much controversy and fanfare in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in box office history. The film also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Joaquin the Best Actor prize. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024.