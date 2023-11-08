The Marvels first reactions: Brie Larson's film is 'astonishingly whacky’ and ‘full of girl power’

Nia DaCosta's The Marvels is all set to hit the big screen. Ahead of the release, a premiere was held in Los Angeles. While the reviews are on embargo, the first reactions have flooded X (formerly Twitter), and most of them paint the new Marvel film as a tentpole one can't miss. (Also Read: Fans unhappy over Park Seo-joon's screen time in The Marvels: 'It's less than the time it takes to cook cup noodles') Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels

The ‘Yay’ reactions

A user lauded The Marvels for being an ideal comic-book movie, and at the same time, resisting what's been the downfall in recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films. They wrote on X, “This film is so much fun and exactly what a comic book movie should be. It’s funny, silly, short and sweet, action-packed. Loved the cosmic sci-fi moments. Plenty of MCU interconnectivity without being overbearing.”

On similar lines, another user dubbed The Marvels as an “astonishingly whacky” film. Another called it a fun superhero movie in a long time. They wrote, “#TheMarvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movie in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power.”

Imaan Vellani show

Several users held Imaan Vellani's portrayal of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel as the standout performance of the trio. One user wrote, “Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel remains an absolute pleasure to watch—more of her, please.” Another posted, “Iman Vellani was born to be an MCU star. She elevates a tangled story into a Marvel nerd’s dream.” And many heaped praises on the chemistry between the trio – Imaan, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and Tayonah Paris' Monica Rambeau.

The ‘Nah’ reactions

A couple of reactions also criticised the film for its choppy editing. One wrote, “Despite everyone on screen trying their best, #TheMarvels feels like it lost its battle in the editing room. Scenes don't flow into each other and you can't tell when the first act or second act begins. There's a few really dope scenes, but studio interference might be to blame.”

Another user pointed out other issues with the movie. “Unfortunately, the story is a huge mess with an underutilized villain and an underwhelming finale.”

The Marvels will release in cinemas this Friday on November 10.

