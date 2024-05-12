The Mummy director felt 'insulted' when team behind Tom Cruise reboot didn't reach out

Stephen Sommers is known for starting a new cinematic trend with his action-adventure horror comedy film, The Mummy. The movie's success led to several spin-offs and prequels. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen revealed that he felt insulted when the makers of the Tom Cruise reboot did not approach him. (Also read: The Mummy movie review: Dead, decaying, badly bandaged. The worst Tom Cruise film ever) Filmmaker Stephen Sommers has said that he felt insulted when The Mummy reboot team did not consult him.

Stephen Sommers felt insulted by The Mummy reboot

When quizzed whether he was consulted for the 2017 action-adventure titled - The Mummy, the filmmaker said, “No. Actually, I was kind of insulted because the writers and director (Alex Kurtzman) of that Tom Cruise one, no one ever contacted me. I contact people if I was going to take over somebody’s thing. The third one, which Rob (Cohen) directed, it’s kind of my baby. I didn’t want to step on his toes, so I helped produce it. But I had nothing to do with the Tom Cruise one. They never contacted me or called me. I was doing other things, and it’s not like I sat crying. I just think it’s common courtesy.”

About The Mummy

The Mummy released in 1999 was based on the 1932 American pre-Code supernatural horror film directed by Karl Freund. Stephen's horror film was set in the backdrop of the mummies of the ancient Pharaohs of Egypt. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz played pivotal roles in the movie. In its sequel, The Mummy Returns (2001), Dwayne Johnson also played a crucial character. He also essayed the titular role in the spinoff-prequel The Scorpion King.

About Stephen Sommers

Stephen made his directorial debut with the American action-comedy Catch Me If You Can (1989), featuring Matt Lattanzi and Loryn Locklin. He also directed the 1994 American live-action-adventure The Jungle Book starring Jason Scott Lee based on Rudyard Kipling's novel. His last directorial feature was the 2013 mystery-thriller Odd Thomas.

The Mummy (2017) was directed by Alex Kurtzman and apart from Tom, also starred Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe.