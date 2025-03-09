This Hollywood icon is now the highest-paid Broadway performer earning $300,000 a week—And no, it's not Julia Roberts
Hollywood icon George Clooney has dethroned his ‘Ticket to Paradise’ co-star Julia Roberts to become the highest-paid performer in Broadway history. The 63-year-old actor is raking in $300,000 a week for his Broadway debut ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.'
“George Clooney is getting a massive deal. Not only is he starring in the production, but he also wrote it, meaning he’s profiting from multiple revenue streams. He’s expected to earn more than $300,000 a week,” an insider told Radar Online.
Another insider told the outlet, "This deal isn’t just about performance pay. He’s also earning a percentage of the profits, which means his weekly earnings could soar even higher, making him the highest-paid performer Broadway has ever seen."
'Good Night, and Good Luck’ will open on Broadway on April 3, 2025. The seats are already listed at a jaw-dropping $677, Radar Online reported.
Other highest-paid Broadway stars -
- Julia Roberts - The ‘Notting Hill’ actor starred in ‘Three Days of Rain', earning $150,000 a week, The Sun reported.
- Bette Midler - The 79-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor earned $150,000 a week for his stint in ‘Hello, Dolly!’, as per Radar Online.
- Hugh Jackman - According to Radar Online, the ‘Wolverine’ actor raked in around $100,000 per week for ‘The Music Man.'
- Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane - The actors, who appeared in several Broadway shows and films together, pocketed $100,000 each per week when they starred in ‘The Producers,' Playbill reported.
- Daniel Craig - The British actor, best known for playing the fictional secret agent James Bond, had a base salary of $40,000 a week for his Broadway debut ‘A Steady Rain.’
- Richard Chamberlain - In the 1990s, Chamberlain took home a weekly salary of $50,000 for his portrayal of Captain von Trapp in ‘The Sound of Music,’ the New York Post reported.
- Bernadette Peters- The actor, who starred in ‘Annie Get Your Gun,' received $30,000 a week.