Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This Hollywood icon is now the highest-paid Broadway performer earning $300,000 a week—And no, it's not Julia Roberts

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 09, 2025 10:55 AM IST

George Clooney is raking in $300,000 a week for his Broadway debut ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.' A look at the other highest-paid Broadway stars. 

Hollywood icon George Clooney has dethroned his ‘Ticket to Paradise’ co-star Julia Roberts to become the highest-paid performer in Broadway history. The 63-year-old actor is raking in $300,000 a week for his Broadway debut ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.'

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Hugh Jackman are some of the highest-paid Broadway performers. (AI Image/ Grok )
George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Hugh Jackman are some of the highest-paid Broadway performers. (AI Image/ Grok )

George Clooney is getting a massive deal. Not only is he starring in the production, but he also wrote it, meaning he’s profiting from multiple revenue streams. He’s expected to earn more than $300,000 a week,” an insider told Radar Online.

Another insider told the outlet, "This deal isn’t just about performance pay. He’s also earning a percentage of the profits, which means his weekly earnings could soar even higher, making him the highest-paid performer Broadway has ever seen."

'Good Night, and Good Luck’ will open on Broadway on April 3, 2025. The seats are already listed at a jaw-dropping $677, Radar Online reported.

Other highest-paid Broadway stars -

  1. Julia Roberts - The ‘Notting Hill’ actor starred in ‘Three Days of Rain', earning $150,000 a week, The Sun reported.
  2. Bette Midler - The 79-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor earned $150,000 a week for his stint in ‘Hello, Dolly!’, as per Radar Online.
  3. Hugh Jackman - According to Radar Online, the ‘Wolverine’ actor raked in around $100,000 per week for ‘The Music Man.'
  4. Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane - The actors, who appeared in several Broadway shows and films together, pocketed $100,000 each per week when they starred in ‘The Producers,' Playbill reported.
  5. Daniel Craig - The British actor, best known for playing the fictional secret agent James Bond, had a base salary of $40,000 a week for his Broadway debut ‘A Steady Rain.’
  6. Richard Chamberlain - In the 1990s, Chamberlain took home a weekly salary of $50,000 for his portrayal of Captain von Trapp in ‘The Sound of Music,’ the New York Post reported.
  7. Bernadette Peters- The actor, who starred in ‘Annie Get Your Gun,' received $30,000 a week.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On