This Hollywood icon is now the highest-paid Broadway performer earning $300,000 a week—And no, it's not Julia Roberts

Hollywood icon George Clooney has dethroned his ‘Ticket to Paradise’ co-star Julia Roberts to become the highest-paid performer in Broadway history. The 63-year-old actor is raking in $300,000 a week for his Broadway debut ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.' George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Hugh Jackman are some of the highest-paid Broadway performers. (AI Image/ Grok )

“George Clooney is getting a massive deal. Not only is he starring in the production, but he also wrote it, meaning he’s profiting from multiple revenue streams. He’s expected to earn more than $300,000 a week,” an insider told Radar Online.

Another insider told the outlet, "This deal isn’t just about performance pay. He’s also earning a percentage of the profits, which means his weekly earnings could soar even higher, making him the highest-paid performer Broadway has ever seen."

'Good Night, and Good Luck’ will open on Broadway on April 3, 2025. The seats are already listed at a jaw-dropping $677, Radar Online reported.

Other highest-paid Broadway stars -