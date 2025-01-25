Ryan Reynolds calls Hugh Jackman as 'the best human being I know' at Wolverine star's concert premiere

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman received an outpouring of admiration on Friday, as he launched his new concert series, From New York, With Love, at Radio City Music Hall in the US. Among the highlights of the evening were heartfelt words from his longtime friend and fellow actor, Ryan Reynolds. The two together featured in the film Deadpool and Wolverine (2024). Ryan Reynolds attended Hugh Jackman's debut concert in New York.

Ryan, who surprised the audience with an unannounced appearance during the event, began his remarks with his signature wit. “I was told this was going to be a comedy version of Les Mis as a one-man show,” he joked. “We all said it was a terrible idea, but he carried on. I see he’s duped me once again!”

The Canadian actor then shifted to a more serious tone, reflecting on his experience working with Hugh on X-Men Origins: Wolverine over 16 years ago. “I was young, impressionable, and unsure of what to expect. What I found was a true movie star – a capital ‘M’ movie star,” Ryan said. He praised Hugh’s kindness, recalling how the actor made every crew member feel valued, often going out of his way to learn their names.

“He is genuinely the best human being I know,” Ryan added. “And I have four children!” He capped his speech with affection, calling the Aussie star his “gotcha for life.”

Hugh, visibly moved, responded in kind, quipping that Ryan was his fifth-best friend and thanking him for “asking for a free ticket.”

The evening marked Hugh’s first concert series in five years, and the audience’s enthusiastic applause left the star emotional. “I hosted the Tonys here 22 years ago, and my dream was to perform here. Thank you for being here,” he said.

Hugh’s two-hour setlist spanned his illustrious stage and screen career. Highlights included Les Misérables classics such as Stars and Valjean's Soliloquy, as well as Trouble from The Music Man. He also delivered a medley of Peter Allen hits from The Boy From Oz, including Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)."

Songs from The Greatest Showman thrilled fans, with Hugh performing The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams, and Come Alive. Special guest Gabriela Carrillo took the stage to sing Never Enough, with Hugh revealing that a different singer will perform the track each night following a nationwide search.

Initially slated for 12 performances, the show has expanded to 24 dates over eight weekends due to overwhelming demand, with further extensions likely.