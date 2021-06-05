Tiffany Haddish to star in upcoming biopic on Olympic icon Florence Griffith Joyner
Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish will also produce the yet-to-be titled movie. Former US track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner was known for her record-breaking Olympic run and her flashy personality.
