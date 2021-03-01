'Time's Up Globes': Jennifer Aniston, Amy Schumer and more criticise HFPA ahead of Golden Globe Awards 2021
- Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
While all eyes were on the Golden Globes Awards 2021 winners, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown, Ava DuVernay extended their support to 'Time's Up Globes'. Stars took to social media and point out that there isn't a single Black person in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's ranks, criticising their lack of diversity.
Also Read: Golden Globes 2021 live: The Crown, Mank bring the muscle in pandemic-era show amid chants of 'Times Up Globes'
On Friday, Time's Up took to social media and shared an image that read, "Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Not a single Black member out of 87." They shared the message with the caption, "A cosmetic fix isn’t enough. #TIMESUPGlobes #TIMESUP." Stars shared the image with a similar caption to call out the committee.
Aniston, Brown, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Amy Schumer, Sean Hayes, Simon Pegg, DeVon Franklin, America Ferrera, Mark Duplass, Courtney Kemp, Tom Verica, Busy Phillips, Dakota Johnson, Patton Oswalt, Laura Dern and Alyssa Milano were among the many stars who extended their support by sharing the image and the message.
DuVernay shared a statement, giving her 'two cents' on the issue. "Many artists who’ve made strong work this year are being amplified on tonight’s show. I’m proudly introducing Hamilton to applaud the artistry of Lin-Manuel and the whole cast and crew," she said.
"To be clear, the pressure applied to the Globes and its partners from now on isn’t about validation or shiny things from this particular group. The truth that’s not often discussed is that awards play a part in the economic reality of Black filmmakers, artists of color and women creators in this business. Unfortunately, these shiny things matter to those who finance, greenlight, produce, distribute and market our projects. Therefore, everyone must have balanced access and consideration so that the playing field can be more equitable for artists of all kinds, colors and cultures," her statement added.
Following the backlash, HFPA released a statement assuring that they will work on a plan to implement the changes. "We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them. We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible," their statement read.
