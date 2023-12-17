Timothée Chalamet's Wonka leads the box office, projected to gross over $100 million

Timothée Chalamet’s starrer Wonka, a vibrant reimagining of Roald Dahl's classic tale, debuted with a magical $14.4 million opening day in the US. The film, directed by Paul King, transports viewers into a whimsical world spun from pure imagination. Buzzing with anticipation, Wonka's prequel musical lands in over 4,000 theaters, aiming to sweeten the box office with a projected $38 million (or more!) during the opening weekend.

Timothee Chalamet in a still from Wonka trailer.

Wonka's opening Box Office collection

Despite facing delays caused by the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strike, Wonka, which was produced on a substantial budget of $125 million, had originally targeted a $35 million opening. The movie represents Timothée Chalamet's second top-grossing film at the box office, following his first with 2021's Dune.

Wonka, a Warner Bros. film starring Hugh Grant, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, and others, continues to attract fans' attention at the box office and is on track to make over $100 million worldwide by this coming Sunday as per experts. It appears that this cinematic gem will continue to enchant moviegoers throughout the holiday season and into the new year, as seen by its positive ratings, which include an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore from early viewers.

More about Wonka

Timothée Chalamet plays young Willy Wonka, showing off his singing and acting talents. Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, and Rowan Atkinson also join in important roles. The film narrates how Willy Wonka came to be a well-known figure from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. The film is directed by Paul King, who was involved in the production of the Paddington films. Along with fresh and creative elements, it retains elements from the original tale, such as chocolate rivers and Oompa Loompas.

Update on Dune part 2

The Sag-Aftra strike caused major delays in the release of Dune Part 2, which is now scheduled for March 15 of next year. The science fiction follow-up, starring Zendaya and Timothée, is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 book. Originally,

