Tom Cruise literally scores a Guinness World Record for Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning

The fan-favourite 'Mission: Impossible' film series has been going strong since 1996, when Tom Cruise first played secret agent Ethan Hunt. Over the years, fans have watched him save the world again and again -- often performing dangerous stunts himself. After breaking several box office records, Tom Cruise's performance in 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' earned him a Guinness World Record. Tom Cruise posing for a picture as he attends the premiere of the film Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.(REUTERS/Henry Romero)

He set the record for most burning parachute jumps by an individual after jumping out of a helicopter 16 times with a fuel-soaked chute set ablaze in a stunt for the final instalment in the action franchise, reported Deadline.

"Tom doesn't just play action heroes - he is an action hero!" said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief in a statement. "A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognise his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."

Cruise flirts with death again in ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

Cruise and the stunt team spent weeks preparing for the action in Drakensberg, South Africa, before ascending more than 75,000 feet in the helicopter. The actor then jumped with the flaming parachute, cutting himself free and deploying a backup parachute. For several of the takes, Cruise had a 50-lb. Snorri camera rig attached to his body to get a closer shot of the fiery stunt, as per the outlet.

A behind-the-scenes featurette of the scene revealed all 16 takes after the actor walked through the stunt with the crew. "We're gonna be real smart. I'm not saying be risky. We don't take risks... obviously," said Cruise, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt as "The Final Reckoning" teases a dramatic ending to the "Mission: Impossible" series after eight movies.

At the end of 2023's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Ethan is attempting to prevent a formidable AI program known as The Entity from spreading havoc on the globe and slipping into the wrong hands.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.

Newcomers to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' was released in theatres on May 23. (ANI)