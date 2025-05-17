Tom Cruise reveals if he collaborated with Jin, praises BTS members: 'They work hard. That's a lot of talent'

Amid reports, actor Tom Cruise has responded to a question on whether he has collaborated with BTS member Jin during his recent visit to South Korea. On X (formerly Twitter), MTV UK shared a video in which he confirmed working with Jin and also praised BTS. (Also Read | BTS' Jin and IU donate over 250 million won for kids on South Korea's Children's Day) Tom Cruise will soon appear on BTS Jin's show.

Did Tom Cruise collaborate with Jin?

In the brief clip, the journalist said she was excited to watch his collaboration with Jin. "Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Very, very talented. Very talented, it's fun to watch man, and they work hard. That's a lot of talent. It's cool,” he added. Tom, who is a part of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, went to South Korea on May 7 to promote his new film.

What did HYBE say earlier

Several reports has emerged since then claiming that Tom filmed an episode of Jin’s variety web series Run Jin, an off beat show where the BTS vocalist takes on various challenges and activities outside of his idol life. Recently, HYBE confirmed that Tom will be part of the show.

Soompi had reported citing HYBE, “Tom Cruise recently participated in a filming for Jin’s web variety show Run Jin. The episode will be revealed at a later date.” A Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning representative said, “Tom Cruise had filmed for Run Jin. The footage will be released soon via the channel.” Jin started his show Run Jin after his discharge from military last year.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premiered globally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. It is directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie and features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett. Fans in India will get to see the film earlier than others, as it released on Saturday (May 17)-- six days ahead of the global release on May 23.

About Jin

Jin is currently enjoying the praises for his new solo mini album Echo. The title track Don’t Say You Love Me shot to the top of iTunes charts in several countries globally. Don’t Say You Love Me too had reached number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in many regions, including Japan and France, as per Soompi.