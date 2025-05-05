Menu Explore
BTS' Jin and IU donate over 250 million won for kids on South Korea's Children's Day: 'My heart aches every time I see…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
May 05, 2025 03:19 PM IST

While Jin donated 100 million won, IU gave 150 million won for children. Both of them are South Korean singers.

BTS member Jin and singer-actor IU have made donations for kids on South Korean Children's Day. As reported by Allkpop, IU has donated to children with disabilities. Jin has made his donation towards the children’s ward at the Seoul Asan Medical Centre. (Also Read | J-Hope donates 200 million won to children's hospital on birthday; BTS' Jin wants to treat him to this delicacy)

BTS Jin and IU made donations recently.
BTS Jin and IU made donations recently.

Jin shares not, donates for kids

Citing the hospital, the report quoted Jin as saying, “My heart aches every time I see children battling illness. I decided to make this small donation in hopes that these children can recover quickly and play joyfully again.” It will be used to "improve medical services and facilities for pediatric and adolescent patients".

IU makes a donation too

The report cited IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment's statement. It read, “To commemorate Children’s Day, IU donated a total of 150 million KRW under the name ‘IUaena’ (IU + Uaena, the name of her fan club).” The donation will be used for "youth preparing for independence and improving the living conditions of children with disabilities".

Reportedly, the donation to Hansarang institutions will be used to replace old boilers, cover medical and rehabilitation costs, and provide gifts for children. In March this year, IU donated 200 million won to support wildfire recovery efforts in Gyeongsang Province.

About IU and Jin

IU was recently seen in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines. Fans will see her next in The Queen of Tears in the 21st Century. She has also been part of Dream High and My Mister. IU has sung hit songs such as Good Day and Eight among others.

Jin is all set to hold his first-ever solo fan concert tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, in June this year. He will perform in Japan, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands. The timing of his tour will coincide with the other BTS members--RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's military discharge. Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
