Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 to Brad Pitt’s F1, big screen releases to look forward to in 2025 summer

A lot of thrills, action, drama, fun and nostalgia are packed for the big screen in the coming months. If Tom Cruise is coming back with another mission, so is Brad Pitt, while Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team up in a new Karate Kid adventure. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are coming back to the big screen with big projects.

Here are some of the films which are slated to release in the summer of 2025:

Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is set to return as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, is back to helm this film. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled. Joining Tom are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Final Destination Bloodlines

After a 14-year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise will be making its long-awaited return! Tony Todd is reprising his iconic role as William Bludworth, the ominous harbinger of death. The instalment dives into Bludworth’s backstory, uncovering his connection to death itself. While fans of the series might expect familiar thrills, franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick has teased that Bloodlines will shake up the formula and deliver something fresh. The film is slated to release on May 15.

Karate Kid: Legends

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wong) as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Karate Kid: Legends in theatres on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Yug, along with his father Ajay Devgn, will lend his voice to the Hindi version of the film.

F1

Brad Pitt's next film takes fans into the thrilling world of a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to make his mark in the game. Brad will be seen in the role of Sony Hayes, who is questioned for his risky priorities during the races. Directed by Joseph Kosinksi, the film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. The screenplay is by Ehren Kruger. F1- The Movie will be released in India on June 27.

Ballerina

Set in the world of assassins, Ballerina is a spin-off from the John Wick franchise. It focuses on a young, highly skilled assassin essayed by Ana de Armas. The story follows her quest for vengeance against those who murdered her family, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. It is expected to be released in June this year. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick, alongside Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, and Norman Reedus.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth marks the seventh film in the 31-year-old Jurassic Park franchise. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the sci-fi action film is set to hit theatres in July. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind”.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps

Set to hit the theatres on July 25, the film marks the official introduction of the four-member superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its assets, including X-Men. Pedro Pascal will be seen as Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, and Vanessa Kirby as Susan “Sue” Storm/Invisible Woman. Julia Garner will feature as Silver Surfer. The cast members include: Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing, alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich.