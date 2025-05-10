Tom Cruise's reply to Trump’s Hollywood tariffs question at Mission Impossible event has fans calling him ‘smart man’

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Tom Cruise recently held a press conference in Seoul on Thursday evening to promote the film. During the event, the actor avoided questions regarding Donald Trump’s proposal for tariffs on films “produced in foreign lands”. (Also Read: Is Tom Cruise about to receive a knighthood from the Crown? Here's what we know) Tom Cruise poses for a photo during a red carpet event for the film Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning in Seoul. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)(AFP)

At the press event, a Korean reporter asked, “I’d like to ask this question to anybody who’s up for it. I watched this film and saw that it was filmed in many different locations around the world, including Africa. Of course, we are all aware of the tariffs that President Trump has been imposing on overseas productions and films. So, is this particular movie subject to that tariff? And how much of the film was shot overseas?”

Tom Cruise's response to question related to tariffs on films

Responding swiftly with a smile, Tom Cruise said, “We’d rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you.” The moderator added, “I think that’s a fair answer," as reported by Variety

Tom’s response is now being appreciated by internet users, many of whom believe it was “fair” not to bring politics into a film promotion. One fan wrote, “I take back everything I ever said about you, Tom. You're a class act." Another commented, "Smart decision. The man enjoys good audiences because he keeps it professional." Others added, "He's a smart man," and, "Very smart — that’s how celebrities should answer such questions." One user remarked, "Smart move on Tom's part to keep the topic on the film."

About Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign-made films

Trump recently claimed that Hollywood is “dying a very fast death” and announced that he had authorised the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative (USTR) to impose a 100% tariff on “any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”. The move has drawn criticism from several Indian filmmakers.

About Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning

The American action spy film directed by Christopher McQuarrie is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), and the eighth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series. Apart from Tom, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett will reprise their roles from the previous films. While the film is set to release on May 23 in US, it will be released six days earlier in India, on May 17.