Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tom Holland's dad confirms engagement to Zendaya: He gained permission from her father before proposal

ANI |
Jan 11, 2025 03:10 PM IST

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, has shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, has shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private. In a recent post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment, as per E! News. (Also Read: Tom Holland won't ‘rush a wedding’ with Zendaya post engagement; he always knew 'she was the one')

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, confirms his dad.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, confirms his dad.

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News.

The couple's engagement comes after Zendaya made waves at the Golden Globes on January 5, where her sparkling ring caught the attention of both fans and the media.

The excitement surrounding the couple's status grew further when Zendaya was spotted subtly flaunting her ring while responding with a simple shrug and smile when directly asked about her engagement, as per E! News.

Despite the public's curiosity, Zendaya and Tom have always kept their personal lives private.

As per E! News, Zendaya, in an earlier interview, shared how their bond was formed during the filming of Spider-Man, stating that acting alongside Tom felt "strangely comfortable" and "like second nature."

"I feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him," Zendaya said, praising Tom for his dedication, adding, "He's so talented and so passionate about what he does... I really appreciate that about him."

Tom, in turn, has also spoken warmly of Zendaya. During an earlier interview, he revealed, "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," as per E! News.

He highlighted the unique aspect of their relationship and said, “It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences... and that's worth its weight in gold.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On