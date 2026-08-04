Tom Holland gets mass hero treatment for Spider-Man Brand New Day in Telugu states with title cards, confetti. Watch

The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a cause for celebration for fans from the Telugu states, who have been starved of big-event films in theatres. Even as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Jr NTR take their own time, the audience decided that Tom Holland will be their mass hero for now. Title cards, fan edits, and confetti seemed the norm on single screens across the Telugu states, with the Telangana audience deciding to turn it into a Bonalu celebration, too.

Tom Holland gets a mass title card

Tom Holland received Telugu her-style treatment in theatres with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Much like how Telugu star films begin with a title card announcing the hero, Tom got one for Brand New Day, too. One shows him temporarily getting Mahesh Babu’s ‘superstar’ moniker, with his title card reading: “Super Star Tom Holland. Youth Star Peter Parker. Spidey.” Thrilled fans couldn’t help but throw confetti and cheer, like in any Mahesh film.

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Pedda puli x Spider-Man remix

{{^usCountry}} Festivals and movie-watching are so interwoven in the Telugu states that folks in Telangana decided to turn the release of an MCU film into a Bonalu celebration. One video shows clips from old Spider-Man films playing as ‘pedda puli’ praising Goddess Maisamma, superimposed on them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Festivals and movie-watching are so interwoven in the Telugu states that folks in Telangana decided to turn the release of an MCU film into a Bonalu celebration. One video shows clips from old Spider-Man films playing as ‘pedda puli’ praising Goddess Maisamma, superimposed on them. {{/usCountry}}

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A closer look at the theatre shows people dressed in Spider-Man costumes performing the ‘pedda puli’ dance near the screen, as the rest of the audience members joined them in the revelry. Bonalu kicked off on July 16 and will continue till August 10.

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Meet Spidey Devaratha Raisaar

If Prabhas played Devaratha Raisaar in Salaar and fans will have to wait for the sequel, Spider-Man will have to do for now. One fan edit depicts the superhero as Prabhas’ character from Prashanth Neel's film. The theatre reverberated with cheers and confetti as soon as ‘Spidey Devaratha Raisaar’ was shown on screen.

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Theatres join in on the fun

Theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seemed game to join in on the fun with Brand New Day’s release. Not only did they allow fans to play their custom-made title cards and fan-edits on the big screen, but they also did their best to make the experience fun.

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One video from a single screen shows the theatre management syncing the lighting to the fan edit, with the lights growing brighter and dimmer in response to the Telugu music accompanying the Spider-Man scenes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in theatres on July 31 to positive reviews and strong box-office numbers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.

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