Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 script ‘lit a fire’ in him: ‘Zendaya and I read it together’

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 18, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Tom Holland offers update on the much-awaited Spider-Man 4. He says that his girlfriend, co-actor Zendaya and him read the script together.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has revealed that he and girlfriend, co-star Zendaya have read a draft of the script for the franchise's fourth chapter. In the new movie, Tom will reprise his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man from earlier three films – Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). (Also Read: Tom Holland, Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 to be helmed by Shang Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton)

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

He has also appeared in Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4

During his appearance on The Rich Roll Podcast, the actor said he and Zendaya, who plays his love interest MJ in the franchise, were excited after reading the draft.

“We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me.”

"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect," he added.

On the complexities of MCU

Last month, it was reported in American media that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to helm the fourth part, taking over the reins from director Jon Watts.

Tom also discussed the complexities of working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where solo films are just one part of a much larger, interconnected Marvel storyline.

“One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine. And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.”

"That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now," he added.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On