Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 script ‘lit a fire’ in him: ‘Zendaya and I read it together’

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has revealed that he and girlfriend, co-star Zendaya have read a draft of the script for the franchise's fourth chapter. In the new movie, Tom will reprise his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man from earlier three films – Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). (Also Read: Tom Holland, Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 to be helmed by Shang Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton)

He has also appeared in Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4

During his appearance on The Rich Roll Podcast, the actor said he and Zendaya, who plays his love interest MJ in the franchise, were excited after reading the draft.

“We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me.”

"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect," he added.

On the complexities of MCU

Last month, it was reported in American media that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to helm the fourth part, taking over the reins from director Jon Watts.

Tom also discussed the complexities of working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where solo films are just one part of a much larger, interconnected Marvel storyline.

“One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine. And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.”

"That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now," he added.