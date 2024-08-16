New Delhi, Hollywood star Simu Liu says the sequel to his 2021 Marvel superhero film "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" is "definitely happening". Lot of it is above my pay grade but sequel definitely happening: Simu Liu on 'Shang-Chi...'

Liu became the first actor of Asian origin to play a Marvel superhero with the hit film that featured Hong Kong acting legend Tony Leung as his father and actor Awkwafina as a friend.

Fans were concerned about the future of the sequel as there were no updates from Marvel about the timeline of the follow up movie despite the success of the first part. But Liu has assured fans that there would be a sequel.

"A lot of it is above my pay grade but it's definitely happening. So just very excited to kind of work on it and it's going to be amazing. I really can't say anything beyond that," Liu told PTI in an interview.

The Canadian actor, 35, currently stars in "Jackpot!", which reunited him with his "Shang-Chi..." co-star Awkwafina.

Directed by Paul Feig of "Bridesmaids" and "Last Christmas" fame, "Jackpot!" revolves around Awkwafina's character Katie, a struggling actor new in a near future California. After Katie wins a lottery, the public is after her life because of a rule that allows the person who kills her to claim all the winning money. In the comedy, Liu plays Louis Lewis who befriends Katie and John Cena's Noel with the intention to kill them and take away the money.

Asked about the jackpot moment in his life, Liu said it had to be the moment when he was offered the chance to play Shang Chi.

"Probably the main one that I could think of is getting the call from Kevin Feige God, it was like five years ago now that I was going to play Shang Chi.

"If you talk about one moment and one decision that's made in one's life that completely changes the trajectory of an entire career, an entire life, not only my life but the lives of my friends, my family, I think that is like winning the lottery 10 times over," Liu said.

"Jackpot!" is currently streaming on Prime Video.

