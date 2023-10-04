Trevor Noah shares pics from India trip and a message for Bengaluru fans after cancelled show

As he wrapped up his Off The Record tour in India, US comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday shared an Instagram post as he summed up his trip to the country. In his goodbye post, he made a special mention to Bengaluru after mocking his concert venue in the city, where his standup show had to be cancelled at the last minute. Also read: Trevor Noah jokes about his cancelled Bengaluru show Trevor Noah shared pictures from Agra and Bengaluru, among other cities, in new post.

Inside Trevor's India trip

Trevor Noah shared a bunch of pictures of himself visiting Taj Mahal in Agra. He also shared glimpses of his trip to Delhi, and captured the scenes of old Delhi – busy, narrow streets with convoluted electricity wires – in his pictures. He also shared a photo of the Vidhana Soudha (legislative house) in Bengaluru.

Trevor promises to be back in Bengaluru

Sharing the photos, he wrote in his caption, "What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable." Trevor also had a special message for Bengaluru, further writing in his caption, "Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever."

Reactions to Trevor's photos

Reacting to his post, an Instagram user wrote, "Dear Trevor, I wish that apart from haath gaadi walas and convoluted electricity wires, you had also taken some pictures of our skyscrapers too. We have plenty :) and also because that is India too." One more said, “I lived in India for two years. It’s the most beautiful craziest place I’ve ever lived. Bombay (Mumbai) is like LA (Los Angeles) meets NY (New York)… on acid.”

Trevor joked about his cancelled Bengaluru show

Fans were disappointed after Trevor Noah cancelled his show in Bengaluru last month owing to 'technical issues.' Recently, a video of the Emmy-winning comedian from his Mumbai show went viral on X (Twitter), where he revealed he was forced to cancel the Bengaluru show due to the deplorable conditions of the venue, Manpho Convention Centre in Manyata Tech Park.

He had said, “Here (in the Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs – half of which were in cages... I've never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages.”

