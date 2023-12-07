US family goes viral for turning their house into a Taylor Swift Christmas paradise

Amy and Brian Scott have transformed their home into a Taylor Swift-themed winter wonderland, capturing the hearts of neighbors and Swifties alike. The Scotts, married for 22 years, are known for their annual extravagant Christmas displays, but this year's Taylor Swift theme has taken the spotlight. FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Reflecting on the unexpected surge of visitors, Amy told USA Today, “I think we were really naive with just thinking it would be like every other display.” The Taylor Swift-themed extravaganza, divided into four eras, has turned their once-quiet street into a festive attraction. From "Speak Now" to "Evermore," each era is meticulously crafted, showcasing iconic Swift moments, including life-size album covers and a Travis Kelce cutout holding an electric sign that reads “Taylor’s Version.”

The Scotts' creative tradition has spanned various themes over the years, from Toy Story to Candy Land, but it is the pop sensation's influence that has drawn unprecedented attention. Signs prohibiting parking have sprouted along the east side of the street, and a trolley now offers guided tours of the dazzling Christmas lights.

“I personally went and knocked on everyone’s doors,” Amy shares. "I wanted to say, ‘Thank you, and we appreciate your patience and grace.’”

The festive decorations extend beyond joyous aesthetics; QR codes scattered around the yard direct visitors to make donations to Little Friends, a nonprofit organization benefiting adults and children with autism. Amy expresses gratitude for the community's generosity, with a matching donor pledging to match up to $5,000 in donations.

Their daughter Rebecca, 18, adds, “It was actually a lot easier than previous years. Usually, we have to build a lot more things, but my dad just prints a lot of it. So it’s like, we just bedazzled a bunch of stuff.” Brian's printing business facilitated the creation of two-story, 20-foot mesh banners featuring Swift’s Eras Tour poster.

As the neighborhood revels in the festive fervor, the Scotts' daughter Emily, 21, is already contemplating next year's theme. “Maybe next year we would do different eras in the yard? I feel like since our house has gone viral, people are just going to come back,” she envisions.

The Scotts, originally crafting a private joke inspired by Swift's "Eras Tour" film, inadvertently embarked on a viral tradition that not only brings joy to their community but also supports a meaningful cause.