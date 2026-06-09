This video game adaptation is the first film of 2026 to cross $1 billion worldwide

Chris Pratt's Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach embarked on a new adventure this year in Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the gamble has paid off handsomely. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the animated film has delivered an impressive performance at the global box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $1 billion globally, becoming the first film of 2026 to reach this milestone. It has grossed $428.5 million domestically and $571.5 million internationally.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crosses $1 billion According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has crossed the $1 billion ( ₹9,560 crore) mark at the global box office, becoming the first film of 2026 to achieve the milestone. Following its latest weekend run, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stands at $428.5 million ( ₹4,097 crore) at the domestic box office in the United States and $571.5 million ( ₹5,464 crore) internationally.

Not just that, the film has also become the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, trailing only its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), which earned $1.36 billion worldwide.

Super Mario becomes 9th-highest-grossing animated franchise The Super Mario franchise has now cemented itself as one of Hollywood's most lucrative animated properties. Together, the two films have generated $2.3 billion in global ticket sales, making Super Mario the ninth-highest-grossing animated franchise in the world.

According to Deadline, the highest-grossing animated franchise remains Despicable Me with $5.64 billion across six films, followed by Shrek with $3.98 billion from six films. Toy Story occupies third place with $3.28 billion across five films, while Ice Age ranks fourth with $3.22 billion from five films.