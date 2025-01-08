Vin Diesel shares old pic with Dwayne Johnson post awkward exchange at Golden Globes, insists on ‘all love…always’

The Golden Globes 2025 ceremony delivered some unforgettable moments in entertainment. Some credits also go to actor Vin Diesel who surprised everyone with his shout-out to Dywane Johnson. (Also Read: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson's awkward moment at Golden Globes 2025 goes viral; fans say ‘tension is wild’) Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel during the premiere of Fast Five in 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While presenting the award for film cinematic and box office achievement, Diesel spotted Johnson and gave a small wave. "Hey Dwayne," he said pointedly, with a small chuckle. This moment became the talk of the town as the two have a well-documented public feud.

A day after attending the gala, Vin took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Dwayne. "All love... Always," he captioned the post, garnering loads of comments from fans. "Good to see you guys back together," a social media user commented.

As per Variety, Johnson and Vin notoriously feuded during their time making Fast and Furious movies, but their beef came to an official end in 2023 after Johnson shocked fans by popping up as Luke Hobbs in a Fast X mid-credits scene.

Vin had extended an invitation to Johnson in November 2021 to join Fast X, but Johnson said at the time, "I would not be returning to the franchise. "That turned out to be a bluff, and Johnson and Vin will once again star in a movie together via the upcoming 11th Fast movie.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in April 2024, John Cena, Johnson and Diesel's Fast costar, also made a mention of their alleged feud. "There's certainly rumors about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people," Cena said. "You get two, there can only be one."

Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five (2011) and appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious, before getting his own spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham.