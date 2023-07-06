Watch: Shakira grabs eyeballs with ‘quirky’ dress at Fashion Week in Paris, fans speculate about its symbolism

Shakira is grabbing eyeballs on social media with her quirky choice of dress at the Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday. Her costume is designed in such a way that the word "No" is clearly visible on it. Shakira(Instagram)

On Wednesday, Shakira took to Instagram and posted a video wearing the dress, she is heard saying "Yes is overrated". She also captioned the video as "Yes is overrated".

In another viral video on social media, She is heard telling "I identify with 'No', it's a very powerful word".

Meanwhile, fans are speculating what Shakira might have meant by her 'No" costume. Some social media users speculated that Shakira might be sending a cryptic message to her ex-husband Gerard Pique. In 2022, Shakira had separated from Gerard Pique after accusing him of cheating on her with another woman.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” Shakira and Piqué wrote in a joint statement.

Shakira and Piqué share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 from their marriage.

Meanwhile, during her attendance at the Viktor & Rolf show, Shakira was seen sitting beside Camila Cabello. The pair of singers also posed for photographs, which went viral on social media. Shakira shared a photo of hers with Camila and captioned it as "Hanging with Camila!".

