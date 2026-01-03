One of the highest-grossing horror films of 2025 gets an OTT release date for India: When and where to watch it

The anticipation for this horror film was high when it was scheduled for a summer release date last year. Yet, Zach Cregger's feature film, Weapons, did not disappoint upon release. It received strong positive reviews and performed excellently at the box office, grossing over $260 million worldwide. It now has an OTT release date in India. Missed the film in theatres? Viewers can now stream Weapons on JioHotstar. Zach Cregger's Weapons was the second-highest-grossing horror release of 2025.( Warner Bros/YouTube )

Weapons OTT release date

JioHotstar took to their official Instagram account to announce the release date of the film on the platform, posting a promo from the film. The caption read, "Everyone’s looking for answers while evil lurks in the town of Maybrook.

#Weapons, streaming January 8 onwards on JioHotstar."

About Weapons

Weapons revolves around a small-town mystery where the sudden disappearance of multiple children at the same time shocks everyone. It all happened on a random Wednesday morning when 17 children in the fictional town of Maybrook woke up from their beds and ran into the night. They never came back. Julia Garner plays the class teacher of the school, who is at the centre of the allegations as questions pile up regarding the mysterious disappearances. Weapons also stars Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Did you know that the film was sold to production house New Line for an overall sum of a jaw-dropping $38 million? In January 2023, the bidding war for Weapons circled down to two production houses- New Line and Universal. Jordan Peele, the celebrated writer-director of Get Out and Nope, really wanted to produce the film, but Universal's bid for Weapons was $7 million less than New Line. The film was a major box office success, earning $269.1 million. The highest-grossing horror film of 2025 is Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which collected $366.7 million worldwide.