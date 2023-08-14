What to watch this week: The Monkey King, Cocaine Bear, No Hard Feelings and more

Netflix is releasing a new animated movie called "The Monkey King" on August 18th. It's based on an old story about a magical creature with a big ego who teams up with a human girl to fight dragons and demons. Other new releases include the documentary "Depp v. Heard" about the famous trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the action comedy "Cocaine Bear" about a bear who ate a bunch of cocaine, and the comedy "No Hard Feelings" starring Jennifer Lawrence as a woman who "dates" a teenage boy before he goes to college. Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this week.

"The Monkey King" Animated Adventure

Netflix is releasing a new animated movie called "The Monkey King" on August 18th. It's made by Stephen Chow, who's known for movies like "Kung Fu Hustle" and "Shaolin Soccer." The story is about the Monkey King, who's a magical creature with a big ego. He's on a mission for eternal life. He teams up with a human girl to fight dragons and demons. The voices include actors like Jimmy O. Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, and others. The movie is kind of based on an old story from a long time ago.

"Depp v. Heard" Documentary

There's a new documentary on Netflix called "Depp v. Heard." It's about a famous trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It comes out on Wednesday and talks about some legal stuff that happened between them. The documentary is made by Emma Cooper, who did another show about Marilyn Monroe.

"Cocaine Bear" Action Comedy

On Tuesday, a movie called "Cocaine Bear" will be on Prime Video. It's a crazy comedy with action. It's not completely true, but it's based on a real story. The movie stars Keri Russell, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and others. Some people really like it because it's only 95 minutes and full of action. One of the people making the movie said when you hear "Cocaine" and "Bear," it sounds interesting and fun.

"No Hard Feelings" Comedy with Jennifer Lawrence

If you want to watch a funny movie, "No Hard Feelings" is a good choice. It's about a woman played by Jennifer Lawrence. She answers an ad to help a teenage boy before he goes to college. The boy's parents want her to "date" him. The movie is meant to make you laugh and show Jennifer Lawrence's funny side. A reviewer said it's better than expected and Jennifer Lawrence is really good in it. It's not like usual Hollywood movies, but that's what makes it fun.

