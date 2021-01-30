When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India
Actor Christian Bale gushed about his love for India when he visited the country most recently, in 2018. Bale arrived in India to attend the world premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.
During his visit, the actor spoke about exploring India, and growing up on Indian food. He'd previously visited the country in 2011, to film The Dark Knight Rises.
Asked if he'd sampled some Indian food, he told DNA in an interview, "I’m English so you grow up eating Indian food, so yes, absolutely. I would get home from school and grab a samosa from the corner store and eat it. That was always my choice of food."
To PTI, he said, "I have just seen the tip of the iceberg. I filmed here before in 2011 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan for The Dark Knight Rises. But I have brought my family here ... We travelled through Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and just arrived here in Mumbai. We have seen tiny-tiny scratches of this incredible country, which is a world within itself. But it was so important for Mowgli to come here."
In Mowgli, Bale played the panther Bagheera, via motion capture. He is best known for having played Batman/Bruce Wayne in director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.
Also read: The real reason why Christopher Nolan never returned to direct 4th Batman film; Christian Bale was told his ‘services were no longer required’
Bale has won one Academy Award, from four nominations. He is currently filming director David O Russell's untitled new film, and Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he will appear as the villain.
