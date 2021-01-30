IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
hollywood

When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India

Christian Bale, on a visit to India in 2018, gushed about samosas. The actor has visited India twice in the last decade.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST

Actor Christian Bale gushed about his love for India when he visited the country most recently, in 2018. Bale arrived in India to attend the world premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

During his visit, the actor spoke about exploring India, and growing up on Indian food. He'd previously visited the country in 2011, to film The Dark Knight Rises.

Asked if he'd sampled some Indian food, he told DNA in an interview, "I’m English so you grow up eating Indian food, so yes, absolutely. I would get home from school and grab a samosa from the corner store and eat it. That was always my choice of food."

To PTI, he said, "I have just seen the tip of the iceberg. I filmed here before in 2011 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan for The Dark Knight Rises. But I have brought my family here ... We travelled through Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and just arrived here in Mumbai. We have seen tiny-tiny scratches of this incredible country, which is a world within itself. But it was so important for Mowgli to come here."

In Mowgli, Bale played the panther Bagheera, via motion capture. He is best known for having played Batman/Bruce Wayne in director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

Also read: The real reason why Christopher Nolan never returned to direct 4th Batman film; Christian Bale was told his ‘services were no longer required’

Bale has won one Academy Award, from four nominations. He is currently filming director David O Russell's untitled new film, and Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he will appear as the villain.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christian bale

Related Stories

Heath Ledger and Christian Bale in a still from The Dark Knight.
Heath Ledger and Christian Bale in a still from The Dark Knight.
hollywood

When Heath Ledger told Christian Bale to hit him for real while filming The Dark Knight: ‘His commitment was total’

By HT Entertainment | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2020 04:20 PM IST
Christian Bale recalled shooting the interrogation scene in The Dark Knight, and how Heath Ledger egged him on to actually hit him while performing it.
READ FULL STORY
Christian Bale played Batman in three films directed by Christopher Nolan.
Christian Bale played Batman in three films directed by Christopher Nolan.
hollywood

The real reason why Christopher Nolan never returned to direct 4th Batman film; Christian Bale was told his ‘services were no longer required’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2020 01:59 PM IST
After turning down the offer to return for a fourth Batman film, Christian Bale was told that his services were no longer required.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
Christian Bale in Mumbai.
hollywood

When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Christian Bale, on a visit to India in 2018, gushed about samosas. The actor has visited India twice in the last decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake in a still from director Fisher Stevens' new film. (Apple)
hollywood

Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
Cardi B has shared her review of The White Tiger.
hollywood

Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Cardi B has tweeted her review of Netflix's The White Tiger, which stars Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role. Cardi said she was left in tears after watching the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
Cloris Leachman at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)
hollywood

US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Acclaimed American actor Cloris Leachman died on Wednesday at her home in California. She was 94.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
Chris Hemsworth exchanging greeting with an Indigenous man ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's shoot.
hollywood

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are all set to begin the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The two got a warm welcome from the locals as they prepared to kick-start the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
Robert Pattinson in a still from New Moon.
hollywood

Robert Pattinson's ex FKA Twigs on 'deeply racist' abuse she faced from his fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'hurtful' abuse she faced when she was dating Robert Pattinson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger is ruling Netflix.
hollywood

The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix, Priyanka is overjoyed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.
hollywood

Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Actor Elliot Page and their partner Emma Portner have announced their split. The couple said they had been separated since summer 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shot for yet another episode of Hot Ones where celebrities are made to gulp down spicy sauces, to test their tolerance for hot food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
hollywood

Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is hoping more representation in Hollywood and has now signed on agency ICM, which currently represents multiple stars such as Eugene Levy, Regina King and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
hollywood

James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP