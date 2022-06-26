When Michael Jackson was stumped by Princess Diana's cheeky request at a concert. Watch

Late pop singer Michael Jackson delivered several hits during his career and one of them was Dirty Diana. Talking about the song, he once changed his performance list prior to his show at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom after Princess of Wales, Diana and Prince Charles arrived for the show. He said that the decision was made in due respect for the Princess. (Also read: When Bappi Lahiri’s gold Ganesha chain attracted MJ, made him say ‘Fantastic’)

Saturday marked the 13th death anniversary of Michael Jackson. In 2009, he died after suffering from a drug-induced cardiac arrest. He was 50 and was at his residence in Log Angeles at the time of his death.

As fans continue to remember Michael, a throwback video of him and Diana has surfaced on the internet. In the video, he is seen greeting Diana at an event as he talked about her and Prince Charles visiting his London concert in 1988. As a part of his Bad World Tour, Michael told Barbara Walters during a 1997 interview that he altered his playlist at the show as a sign of respect to Diana.

Michael said that when he met Diana before his show, she tried convincing him to add Dirty Diana to the show. She told him, “Are you going to do Dirty Diana tonight?" To this, Michael said, “No, I took it out of the show because of you.” He said that the song was Diana’s favourite. “At that point, I couldn’t put it back to the show because it was too close to the showtime,” he added.

Michael also recalled how Prince Charles walked toward him and Diana as they talked. He said, “I remember Prince Charles leaving the line and walking over us and he said ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Oh Nothing.’” Michael and Diana were said to be good friends.

Michael’s Dirty Diana was his fourth of his five consecutive Billboard hit singles, from the 1987 album Bad. It’s written and composed by Michael himself while co-produced by Quincy Jones and the singer. Talking about it, once Michael had clarified that the song was not about Lady Diana, as per its title. “I wrote a song called ‘Dirty Diana’. It was not about Lady Diana. It was about certain kinds of girls that hang around concerts or clubs, you know, they call them groupies. I’ve lived with that all my life. These girls…they do everything with the band, everything you could imagine. So I wrote a song called ‘Dirty Diana’. But I took it out of the [Wembley] show in honour of her royal highness,” mentions his website, michaeljackson.com.

Meanwhile, Michael’s sister, singer Janet Jackson has shared a throwback picture on the occasion of the late singer’s death anniversary. She captioned it with a white heart emoji.

