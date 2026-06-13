Where to watch Black Hawk Down online in 2026? Ridley Scott war epic arrives on OTT platforms

Ridley Scott’s 2001 war film Black Hawk Down has returned to streaming in 2026. The 144-minute film, based on Mark Bowden’s nonfiction account of the 1993 US military operation in Mogadishu, is drawing attention as part of renewed OTT availability.

At the box office, Black Hawk Down earned approximately $173 million worldwide against a reported $92 million budget,(IMDb)

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Collider described the film as one of Scott’s most intense and grounded works, moving away from the mythic scale of titles like Gladiator and Blade Runner; and instead immersing viewers in a raw, chaotic battlefield environment.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Jason Isaacs, Jeremy Piven, Orlando Bloom, and Tom Hardy.

At the box office, Black Hawk Down earned approximately $173 million worldwide against a reported $92 million budget, according to Collider. It also received four Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Film Editing and Best Sound.

Also Read: Markiplier Iron Lung OTT release date: When and where to watch the movie

Where to watch Black Hawk Down online in 2026

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{{^usCountry}} As of the current 2026 streaming cycle, the film is available across multiple platforms, but with different access models: Subscription OTT streaming: Peacock (Premium / Premium Plus): primary streaming home during its June 2026 window

Philo: select availability in certain bundles/regions Rent or purchase options: Amazon Video

Apple TV Store

Fandango at Home

Spectrum On Demand Free / library-based streaming: Kanopy: available via participating libraries

Hoopla: library access platform {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of the current 2026 streaming cycle, the film is available across multiple platforms, but with different access models: Subscription OTT streaming: Peacock (Premium / Premium Plus): primary streaming home during its June 2026 window

Philo: select availability in certain bundles/regions Rent or purchase options: Amazon Video

Apple TV Store

Fandango at Home

Spectrum On Demand Free / library-based streaming: Kanopy: available via participating libraries

Hoopla: library access platform {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: One Battle After Another OTT release: When and where to watch ‘the best film of 2025’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio Why the streaming return matters now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: One Battle After Another OTT release: When and where to watch ‘the best film of 2025’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio Why the streaming return matters now {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timing of Black Hawk Down’s OTT resurgence coincides with growing attention around Ridley Scott’s upcoming projects. His next film, The Dog Stars, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28, 2026, marking his return to science fiction after Alien: Covenant (2017). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of Black Hawk Down’s OTT resurgence coincides with growing attention around Ridley Scott’s upcoming projects. His next film, The Dog Stars, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28, 2026, marking his return to science fiction after Alien: Covenant (2017). {{/usCountry}}

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Recently released promotional footage from 20th Century Studios highlights conflict between survivor groups in the post-apocalyptic drama. The trailer introduces Jacob Elordi as Hig, a pilot coping with the loss of his wife after a devastating flu outbreak, Josh Brolin as Bangley, a former Marine with survivalist instincts, and Margaret Qualley as Cima, a medic who develops a close bond with Hig.

Collider noted that the renewed focus on Scott’s upcoming work is also drawing attention back to earlier films like Black Hawk Down.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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