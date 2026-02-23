One Battle After Another OTT release: When and where to watch ‘the best film of 2025’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio

One Battle After Another OTT release date : One of the most acclaimed films of 2025, tipped for Oscars glory next month, has finally set an OTT release date in India. Fans who want to catch Paul Thomas Anderson 's One Battle After Another have to wait just a few more days. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor. Many critics and cinephile social media accounts have been calling it the best film from last year. (Also read: BAFTA Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another dominates the night, but no win for Leonardo DiCaprio )

Sharing a post on the multiple BAFTA wins for the film, they wrote in the caption, “It’s just one award after another. One Battle After Another wins Best Film at the BAFTA Awards and that’s just the start. Six awards in total and two for Paul Thomas Anderson. This is what a sweep looks like. Stream #OneBattleAfterAnother from 26th February on #JioHotstar.”

About One Battle After Another The film revolves around a washed-up former revolutionary, Bob, who lives off-grid with his spirited daughter, Willa. Their secluded life is shattered when Bob's nemesis, a man known as Lockjaw, resurfaces after 16 years, leading to Willa's disappearance and forcing Bob to confront his violent past to rescue her. The film was released in theatres on September 26.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “One Battle After Another is political to the core. It makes fun of racists, spoofs immigrant detention camps, shows a government run by anti-immigration blue-eyed boys, and touches upon subjects like abortion and racial 'purity'. And despite being so political, the film has the courage to mock anarchy and violent revolutionary tactics as well. Yes, the film takes a clear stand. But nobody is spared across party and ideological lines.”

One Battle After Another won multiple Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and BAFTA awards, solidifying its status as a favourite to win big at the Oscars, where it has earned 13 nominations. Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor all earned acting nods, while Paul Thomas Anderson is in the running for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.