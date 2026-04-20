Adarsh Gourav to reprise his role as Slightly in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2, Peter Dinklage joins the cast

Actor Adarsh Gourav earned praise in Season 1 for his performance as Slightly in Alien: Earth. The actor is all set to reprise the role in Season 2 of the show, which will be executive-produced by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott. Meanwhile, Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage, who shot to fame for his performance in Game of Thrones, has come on board for the second season of Alien: Earth. (Also read: Adarsh Gourav says people want to watch 'big ticket films such as Animal, Dhurandhar': Where will actors like me go?) Adarsh Gourav confirms that he has joined Alien: Earth Season 2.

What Adarsh said Created by Noah Hawley, Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with an ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage.

Speaking about returning to the series, Adarsh Gourav said, “Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again.”

About Season 2 The series is set in the year 2120 where the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. In this era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. However, a major plot twist arrives when the Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). Season 2 will follow Wendy (Sydney Chandler) as she navigates her new role as leader of the hybrid-controlled Neverland, dealing with the aftermath of overthrowing Boy Kavalier.

Adarsh earned widespread acclaim for his Hollywood debut in The White Tiger. His portrayal of Balram Halwai in the Netflix release earned him international recognition, including a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead. His last Bollywood release was Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller which also starred Shanaya Kapoor. The film is now available to watch on Netflix.