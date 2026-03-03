Who is Alexis Stone and did he really impersonate Jim Carrey in Paris? All about the makeup artist
Alexis Stone's alleged transformation into Jim Carrey for the 51st Caesar Film Awards has sparked mixed reactions.
Alexis Stone is a British makeup artist and transformation specialist whose uncanny celebrity impersonations have attracted millions of fans. Stone is once again trending online amid claims related to Jim Carrey's recent award-show appearance and a viral social media debate over his lookalike.
After the Stone claimed to have achieved one of his most bizarre transformations to date, many are wondering if Jim Carrey actually attended the 51st Film Awards or if it was Stone in prosthetics and makeup.
Who is Alexis Stone?
Stone is widely celebrated for using makeup, prosthetics and character study to morph into celebrities ranging from Meryl Streep and Lana Del Rey to Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier.
“I lived with trans women for about ten years and was always around the magic and trauma of that. There was something magical about sleeping during the day and coming to life at night that naturally progressed into drag,” Stone said when speaking about his passion.
He added, “But prosthetic-wise, I never studied. I left school when I was 16 and moved to London. I just taught myself everything.”
Over the past decade, his dramatic transformations have drawn global media attention, with his work featured in fashion weeks and major style outlets. Stone’s work has been covered by major outlets, including CNN Style, which highlighted the immersive nature of his process.
CNN Style noted that he collaborated with special effects and fragrance designers to help “inhabit” his characters more fully, beyond just visual resemblance.
A pivotal moment in his career came when he transformed himself into Miranda Priestly, the fictional fashion editor played by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, at Paris Couture Week 2024, with tailored wigs and fashion-week attire.
Recent viral buzz around Alexis Stone and Jim Carrey
Stone shared a picture of Jim Carrey on Instagram and hinted at the possibility that he disguised himself as the acclaimed actor at the 2026 César Film Awards by posting a prosthetic face mask and false teeth next to the caption, “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris," on March 1.
Some fans reacted with amusement and fascination at the illusion, while others were sceptical and found it hard to believe that Stone could pull off such an elaborate transformation. Famous influencer on Instagram, Haley Baley, commented, “NO WAY.”
Some users wrote, “I’ll believe it when Jim Carrey himself says it.” Some pointed out that the mask photo could be AI-generated. Some also said, “The conspiracy theorists have had a FIELD DAY because of you.”
Fans have been shocked and speculating about Jim Carrey's appearance at the award show and wondering about the truth behind his changed look.
However, no confirmation has been released by Jim Carrey and his team about Stone attending the award show as Carrey.
