Cesar Awards reacts to rumours about impersonation of Jim Carrey at event, calls it ‘non-issue’: His visit was planned…

Actor Jim Carrey was the recipient of the Honorary Cesar award in Paris this year for his contribution to the visual arts. At the awards, France's highest cinema honours, Jim delivered an emotional speech in French. After the videos emerged on social media, a section of the internet claimed that it didn't look like the actor. Later, drag artist Alexis Stone suggested that he had impersonated Jim at the event. Now, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the Cesar Awards, issued a statement to Variety clarifying the rumours. Jim Carrey posed after receiving the Cesar of Honor award during the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. (AP)

Cesar Awards issues statement after rumours about impersonation of Jim Carrey at event Gregory said that Jim's appearance at the event was authentic and “a historic moment, calling the rumours a “non-issue”. “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” he said.

Gregory added that Jim attended the event with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and a dozen close friends and family members. He also said that Jim was accompanied by his longtime publicist. He added, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

What did Jim Carrey say at event In his acceptance speech at the Olympia in Paris on Thursday, Jim had said, "As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor's hands, which you shape to your heart's desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me."

The actor thanked his family and credited his late father and musician, Percy Joseph Carrey, for introducing him to the "value of love, generosity, and laughter".

"Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter...So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn't speak French, but I'm just learning it. My tongue is tired," he had said.

Jim is known for Hollywood films such as The Mask, Liar Liar, Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. His career spans four decades in stand-up, television, cinema, literature and visual arts.