Who is Ike Barinholtz, set to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino's Artificial? Known for celeb impressions, won $1M on TV

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz may soon take on the role of one of tech’s most polarising figures. As per Variety, Ike is in talks to portray Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming feature film Artificial, a satire set in the high-stakes world of artificial intelligence. Ike Barinholtz in talks to play Elon Musk in the film Artificial.(Reuters)

The film, penned by acclaimed writer Simon Rich, will be produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films alongside Jennifer Fox. Barinholtz is expected to join a powerhouse cast that includes Andrew Garfield and recent Oscar nominee Yura Borisov.

Who is Ike Barinholtz?

Ike Barinholtz is an American actor, writer, director, and producer best known for his energetic comedic flair. Born to Peggy and Alan Barinholtz (an actor and attorney), Ike worked at a telemarketing company and as a busboy before starting his career in comedy.

He rose to fame through the sketch comedy series MADtv (2002–2007) and later earned critical acclaim as Morgan Tookers in The Mindy Project (2012–2017), where he also contributed behind the scenes as a writer and producer.

The actor also gained attention for his knack for celebrity impressions. Some of his most memorable impressions include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mark Wahlberg, Russell Brand, President George W. Bush, Nick Nolte and Dane Cook.

Barinholtz’s ability to embody both the voice and mannerisms of these celebrities made him a standout performer on MADtv.

In 2023, Ike participated in season 2 of the American game show, Celebrity Jeopardy. The show consists of a 13-episode tournament played by 27 celebrities, and their winning are donated to the charity of their choice. Ike won $1 million for charity.

He also participated in Who Wants To Be a Millionaire along with his father, and the duo won $1 million top prize, which they donated to the ASL program at Los Encinos School.

His film credits include roles in popular comedies such as Neighbors (2014), Sisters (2015), Suicide Squad (2016), and Blockers (2018). Most recently, Barinholtz earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Studio.

About the film Artificial

The upcoming film is said to be a comedy-drama set against the backdrop of the artificial intelligence industry. According to reports, the story, titled Artificial, will revolve around the dramatic events at OpenAI in 2023, when CEO Sam Altman was abruptly removed from his position and reinstated within a matter of days. While official details remain under wraps, Andrew Garfield is reportedly in talks to play Altman, and Russian actor Nikita Borisov is rumoured to be cast as Ilya Sutskever, the OpenAI co-founder who was instrumental in Altman’s ouster.

Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind companies like SpaceX, Tesla and more, co-founded OpenAI alongside Altman and others in 2015. However, he left the company in 2018 after a reported disagreement about the direction in which the company was headed.