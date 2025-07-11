Meet Charithra Chandran, 'Tamil girl who outshone Andrew Garfield' at Wimbledon; an extra who became Bridgerton star

Former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield was the talk of the town when he visited the Wimbledon Tennis Championships this past week. His appearance with girlfriend Monica Barbaro had the internet abuzz. But as pictures of the celeb couple's outing surfaced, focus soon shifted to a face in the background. British-Indian actor Charithra Chandran was also in the royal box of the centre court, seated right behind Andrew Garfield, and many believed that she managed to 'steal the show' from the Hollywood star. Charithra Chandran was noted for her appearance at Wimbledon 2025.

Charithra Chandran, Wimbledon's new it girl

Charithra Chandran was spotted sitting in the royal box of Wimbledon's centre court on Tuesday. Photographers captured her first as they clicked Andrew Garfield, sitting in front of her. Pretty soon, the focus of the pictures shifted to Charithra, and Andrew moved out of the frame. The internet called it Charithra stealing the spotlight. "A dark skinned Tamil woman stole the spotlight from Andrew Garfield during Wimbledon," read a Reddit post. A comment read, "Goshh... She could totally be a Disney princess!" Another added, "Andrew's GF, Monica Barbaro, is an actress in Top Gun: Maverick, (plays) female fighter pilot. That girl stole the show from a Hollywood actress!!" Pretty soon, Charithra was dubbed by the internet as Wimbledon's new it girl.

Who is Charithra Chandran?

A British actor of Indian descent, Charithra was born to Tamil medical professionals in Scotland in 1997. After her parents separated when she was two, Charithra grew up in Tamil Nadu with her grandparents. She returned to the UK a few years later and went to school in Liverpool. After settling down with her mother in Oxford, Charithra graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the New College of the University of Oxford.

Having done theatre during her college days, Charithra decided to make acting her career during her gap year after college. In 2021, she was cast in a prominent role in Alex Rider. She made her film debut with a small role as a Bollywood dancer in the Marvel film Eternals. The following year, she had her breakthrough role as Edwina in Bridgerton, alongside Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. In 2024, she had a recurring role in Dune: Prophecy as young Francesca. Tabu played the adult version of the same character. Charithra has been cast as Nefertari Vivi for season 2 of the live-action adaptation of One Piece.