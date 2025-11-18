Wicked For Good hits theatres this week; here’s how you can catch an early screening

Universal’s second chapter of the Wicked movie musical, titled Wicked: For Good, is headed to theaters on November 21, but the question already doing rounds among fans is how long will it take to appear on a streaming platform. As of now, the studio has not provided an official date yet, leaving people to look at last year’s release cycle for clues. Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.(YouTube)

What is Wicked: For Good about?

The first film, released in November 2024, enjoyed a massive global box office, with collections of more than $756 million, according to Billboard. It is the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time. Wicked also won two Academy Awards out of the 10 nominations it received.

Director Jon Chu said the sequel picks up within minutes of the first film’s ending, with Elphaba rising into the air after “Defying Gravity.” From there, the tone shifts. Chu told Entertainment Weekly that Part Two deals with “consequences,” making this chapter heavier than the setup that came before it.

His line, “If Part 1 is about choices, (Part 2) is about consequences,” has become the shorthand for what to expect.

Does Wicked: For Good have new songs?

Two new songs appear this time: “No Place Like Home” (Cynthia Erivo) and “The Girl in the Bubble” (Ariana Grande), confirmed by composer Stephen Schwartz.

When will Wicked: For Good release online?

There’s no official streaming window for Wicked: For Good. No platform has been named either. But the first Wicked film premiered on Peacock roughly four months after its theatrical rollout. If Universal sticks to that pattern, the sequel would land online around early 2026, as per Florida Today.

Earlier this year, the first movie became free to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. It remains available for paid purchase on Apple TV+, YouTube, Fandango At Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV.

Early screenings and release plans for Wicked: For Good

Before the wide debut on November 21, a set of advanced showings is taking place:

November 17: Amazon Prime early screening

November 19: IMAX, Dolby, Reale, ScreenX, 4DX, D-BOX

November 20: Double feature - Wicked + Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good: Confirmed cast

Ariana Grande is back as Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba. The full cast list includes Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh and Colin Michael Carmichael.

Also Read: In film's second act, 'Wicked' goes beyond Broadway musical

Wicked: For Good: Ticket details

Tickets are already on sale through individual theater websites. Universal has not confirmed whether premium formats will have extended screenings beyond opening week.

For now, the only confirmed rollout stays tied to theaters, with the sequel positioned as the heavier and more consequential half of the two-part adaptation.

Also Read: Noah Schnapp on his friendship with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown: She helps me keep my spark

FAQs

When will ‘Wicked: For Good’ start streaming?

No official date has been announced. If it follows the first film's rollout, it may arrive in early 2026.

Which platform is most likely to stream the sequel?

The first “Wicked” streamed on Peacock, then moved to Amazon Prime Video. Part two may follow a similar path.

Does ‘Wicked: For Good’ have new songs?

Yes. Composer Stephen Schwartz confirmed two originals: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

Where can I watch the first ‘Wicked’ movie?

It is currently available to stream for free with a subscription on Amazon Prime Video.