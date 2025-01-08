Will Nikki Glaser return to host Golden Globes 2026? Big revelation made as comedian says ‘I’ll get more…’

Nikki Glaser will be returning to host the Golden Globes in 2026 after her performance this year, which garnered a lot of praise, it has been reported. According to Deadline, only a “global calamity” could stop Glaser from a sophomore gig. The outlet further noted that the 40-year-old comedian might even return to host in 2027 as part of an alleged three-year deal that she is believed to have signed in 2024. Will Nikki Glaser return to host Golden Globes 2026? Big revelation made (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)(REUTERS)

An insider told the outlet that Glaser’s payday is set to increase “significantly.” It was previously reported that she was paid “a bit more” than $400,000 for the 2025 Golden Globes, which is lower than what previous male hosts were paid. For instance, Jerrod Carmichael had said he was paid $500,000 for the gig.

“There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that’s OK,” Glaser told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show on Monday, January 6.

“I’ll get more next year. I feel well paid for what I do. I’m alright,” she added, hinting that she will take the stage again.

‘She would be great at this in the long term’

Golden Globes producers praised Glaser for her performance, indicating that they would love to have her back again. “We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term,” executive producer Glenn Weiss told Variety.

On being asked if Glaser had been asked to return, Weiss replied, “Perhaps!”

“I can’t talk officially for anything,” he added. “I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue.”

Glaser was also praised by fellow Globes EP Ricky Kirshner, who said, “Nikki, in my mind, home run.”

Kirshner added, “She really prepared. She did her homework. She’s been practicing material at a clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November.”

“And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this,” he further said . “And she proved herself to be a really good host.”

He added, “Part of what the Globes are is it’s a party atmosphere. It’s not a traditional, stuffyish kind of environment. We do want to be loose, people in the audience do have access to alcohol, and it’s meant to be fun and a party.”

He explained, “Nikki, her whole tone and and her way of being is really in line with what this show is. And I think she really scored very well last night.”