World's highest-paid celeb made $590 million in a year; reality TV star out-earned Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh

Imagine earning over half a billion dollars in one year. These are the kind of numbers that Fortune 500 companies and super-rich business tycoons do. But it's no mean feat for a celebrity who is not even a singer or an actor. The world's highest-paid celebrity achieved this feat in 2020, out-earning every other big name by over three times. (Also read: Kylie Jenner reacts after Forbes said she isn’t a billionaire, spun a ‘web of lies’ for her title) The world's highest-paid celebrity earned over half a billion dollars in 2020, the most by any celeb in one year

The world's highest-paid celebrity

According to Forbes magazine, the world's highest-paid celebrity is Kylie Jenner. The reality TV star-cum-fashion entrepreneur earned a staggering $590 million in 2020 alone. This is the most a celeb has earned in a year. The bulk of Kylie's earnings come from her business - Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie launched the business in 2015, selling 51% stake to publicly traded Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600 million.

Kylie Jenner with her kids.

However, the 27-year-old still retains a 44% stake in the company, netting her an enormous amount. This $590 million earning is the highest any celeb has made in a single year, easily beating Kanye West's $10 million from the same year. Among others who have earned over $100 million in a year are sportspersons Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, filmmakers Tyler Perry and George Lucas, actor Dwayne Johnson, and musicians Jay Z, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez.

Kylie Jenner's incredible net worth

Forbes puts Kylie Jenner's net worth at a little over $700 million as of 2024. Kylie was recently the subject of controversy after being initially branded the youngest self-made billionaire ever. However, Forbes later noted that she and the Kardashian-Jenner family had misreported her business' size for years. This led to her losing the billionaire tag, but she remains one of the richest entertainers in the world and one of the youngest in the top 100 as well.