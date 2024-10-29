Kylie Jenner embraces dark Maleficent energy in a scaly-spiky gown at CFDA Awards 2024

Kylie Jenner wore a black, ominous-looking glam gown to the CFDA Awards 2024 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Carrying the gown with an unmatched poise, Kylie Jenner sure turned heads in her dark gown, exuding a high-fashion, dark fantasy energy. The scaly gown had a very Maleficent-esque allure, serving looks hot and vengeance cold. Kylie Jenner's black outfit had an ominous and intimidating look, radiating a dark Maleficient, dragon-esque moment.

About her dress

The dress was from Jean Paul Gaultier couture. Kylie Jenner’s black ensemble was all about gothic drama and magnificence. The bodice had a round neckline, long sleeves and soft ruffled feathers. The feather-like details resembled reptilian scales. While the top had tamer feathers, the skirt was all-embracing the chaos with its long, exaggerated spikes. The entire ensemble appeared glossy and sleek, with each element contributing to the overarching edgy, gothic fantasy aesthetic.

She ditched voluminous locks and went for a slick updo hairstyle that went along with the theme. With everything pointy and spiky, she went for a pointed-toe strapped heels. To pull the entire focus on the jaw-dropping gown, the 27-year-old kept her makeover low-key, opting out of any dark, dramatic makeup. In fact, even the hair was styled in an understated glam to keep the gown at the forefront. Kylie opted for a simple, neutral makeup look to not get in the way of the intensity of her dress. The silhouette was incredibly regal, with the form-fitting bodice of tamed scale-like texture transitioning into a full-blown spiky skirt.

Maleficient inspiration

There’s no denying that Kylie’s ensemble screams fantasy dragoncore. It’s a dress Disney’s Maleficent would surely wear. Maleficent is also a dark fairy and an intimidating dragon. The character is always draped head-to-toe in dramatic black outfits. The dress had a similar commanding, authoritative presence, like Maleficent's dark outfits. Kylie’s outfit had a contemporary twist, infusing glam in the otherwise sinister, spiky gown, but the Maleficient essence was evident.

