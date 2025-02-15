World's lowest-grossing film of all time sold just 1 ticket, earned $11; critics called it the worst movie ever

Imagine making a film, spending thousands of dollars on publicity and marketing, and even getting the underground subculture involved. After all this, your film sells a grand total of one ticket across the US and Canada, collecting just $11 at the box office. To add insult to injury, the critics did not love it either. (Also read: Biggest box office bomb of 2024 lost $200 million, was beaten by $2 million indie film, director froze studio out) A still from The Worst Movie Ever!

The aptly titled The Worst Movie Ever! released much to everyone's apathy in 2011. The film, written, produced, directed by, and starring Glenn Berggoetz, was an action comedy with an absurd plot line when stereotypes of common horror film characters, including a robot alien, cleavage-wielding soul takers, and a dark overlord, invade a suburban neighbourhood. Made as a spoof along the lines of the Scary Movie series, The Worst Movie Ever! had the worst time ever at the box office. Upon release on August 19, 2011, it earned just $11.

It was speculated that the low gross was a publicity stunt. But speaking with Fishbowl LA, Berggoetz denied this and added that the box office dud resulted from the film being scheduled to screen as part of the theatre's monthly "midnight screenings". In addition, the makers failed to generate any buzz for its theatrical release. Over time, the film was released in other markets and had re-releases. This helped it pump up the worldwide box office numbers to just over $25,000.

The Worst Movie Ever! was also blasted by critics. In its review, IFC wrote that the film lives up to its title but added that someday it may become a cult hit. "It is quickly becoming the stuff of Internet legend as the worst-grossing movie ever, a sales hook that plays nicely with that title." On IMDb, the film has a rather low rating of 3.7 out of 10, partly justifying its title.