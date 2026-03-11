World's richest actor has 0 lead roles in films, still has $1.9 billion; TV star is richer than Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift
The richest actor in the world is a 45-year-old reality TV star with only a handful of acting credits, but a business empire built around her image.
Forbes recently released its annual list of billionaires, ranking the wealthiest and most influential people in the world. The Forbes 2026 Billionaires List includes over 4000 dollar billionaires from around the world, including several celebrities from the world of showbiz. While producers, record label owners, and studio heads rule the roost, there are a few performers who have managed to amass a fortune of over $1 billion. The richest actor is among them, a surprise name with no lead roles in films but domination on television for over two decades.
The world’s richest actor
Forbes magazine lists around half a dozen performers from the fields of acting and music. At the top is reality TV star and occasional actor Kim Kardashian with a staggering net worth of $1.9 billion. Forbes notes that “Kim Kardashian has parlayed reality TV stardom into a ten-figure fortune, the vast majority of which comes from her stake in Skims, her shapewear business.” Kim, the daughter of celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian, rose to fame as a socialite in the early 2000s, appearing in a cameo alongside Paris Hilton on Hilton's reality show The Simple Life. After her infamous leaked sex tape made headlines, Kim began appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a reality show about her family. It now airs as The Kardashians. Over the years, she has appeared as herself in various films and shows, as well as in a handful of roles as other characters.
In the early years of her career, Kim had small roles in low-budget films like Deep in the Valley and Alligator Boots, as well as cameos in popular shows such as CSI: NY and 30 Rock. In recent years, Kim has transitioned to professional acting with regular roles in TV shows American Horror Story and All’s Fair, as well as voice performance in the Paw Patrol films.
Who all did Kim Kardashian beat
Her investments and media appearances make her net worth $1.9 billion, more than even acting superstars like Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.4 billion), Shah Rukh Khan ($900 million), and Tom Cruise ($750 million). Even Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1 billion) and Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion), two actors who make millions from the royalties of their successful media franchises, are below Kim, as is Taylor Swift ($1.2 billion), the world’s richest female musician.
|World's richest actors
|S No
|Actor
|Net Worth
|1
|Kim Kardashian
|$1.9 billion
|2
|Tyler Perry
|$1.4 billion
|3
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|$1.4 billion
|4
|Jerry Seinfeld
|$1.1 billion
|5
|Shah Rukh Khan
|$0.9 billion
|All figures: Forbes
How Kim Kardashian made her fortune
Acting is only a by-product of Kim’s fame that began with her reality show. Her real wealth comes from her businesses, particularly her shapewear brand Skims. According to Forbes, the brand is worth $5 billion after a 2025 funding round. “Skims began as an online, direct-to-consumer brand, but has grown to 20 stores in the U.S. and Mexico with plans to become a mainly brick-and-mortar business in the coming years,” notes the publication. Kim also owns SKKN By Kim, a beauty brand. She earlier owned KKW Beauty, which she shut down a few years ago.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur
