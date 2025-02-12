Step inside Keeping Up With The Kardashians mansion with stunning pool and grand staircase, priced at $13.5 million

According to a recent report by the The New York Times, Kris Jenner is selling her iconic Kardashian-Jenner mansion featured on the US reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians for $13.5 million. The stunning Mediterranean-style estate, located in Hidden Hills, California, boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and over 8,800 square feet. Also read | Step inside Audrey Hepburn's Swiss villa that looks plucked out of a fairytale Kris Jenner's home features six bedrooms, an office, and the legendary black-and-white foyer with twin staircases seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (Pictures courtesy: Instagram/ IG Mansions)

Kris' home screams sophisticated Hollywood glam

The property has been extensively renovated and designed by celebrity interior designer Ryan Saghian. It features a grand entrance with a double staircase, modern chandeliers, and chic black-and-white checkerboard tiles. Plush furniture and a large vintage fireplace complete the living room of the Kardashian-Jenner house.

Take a look:

Her larger-than-life personality is everywhere

The mansion also includes a sleek black-and-white gourmet kitchen, a spacious pantry, and a dedicated home office space. The walk-in closet has enough space to fit more shoes than we imagine and is complete with a mirrored island and a patterned ceiling. Kris' master bedroom features a striking palette of black, white, grey with an infusion of neutrals and metallics. The master bathroom is a glam room, makeup room, and wardrobe room -- all combined in one massive space.

More about the $13.5 million home

The estate is set on 1.55 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds, complete with a resort-style pool, spa, and waterfall, an opulent cabana with a fireplace, and multiple alfresco entertaining areas. The luxurious property is a rare opportunity for fans and investors to own a piece of Kardashian-Jenner history.

What's more? For an additional $400,000, the buyer can purchase the furnishings, which include rare European designer pieces and custom-made furniture, reportedly worth over $2 million. Kris has said that she's excited to see the property start a new chapter with its next owners, as it holds many unforgettable memories for her family.