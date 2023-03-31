Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive together in Mumbai for Nita Ambani's cultural centre launch. Watch

Actor-couple Zendaya and Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai, together for the first time ever, on Thursday. Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the Kalina Airport in the city. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car. (Also Read | Stylist Law Roach denies feud with Zendaya after announcing retirement) Zendaya and Tom Holland in Mumbai.

The actors opted for casual outfits for the travel. Zendaya was seen in a white T-shirt, pants, and a black jacket. She wore glasses and also carried a bag. Tom Holland opted for a pink T-shirt, blue denims, and a black jacket. He also had a backpack and wore a cap. Both of them got into the same car at the airport.

Fans took to social media platforms and posted comments. Reacting to a video on Instagram, a fan asked, “Are they in India scouting for wedding location?” A person wrote, “They have arrived in simple outfits.” “Spiderman is in India finally,” read a comment. Zendaya and Tom arrived in Mumbai for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The event will take place over the weekend in Mumbai.

Recently, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger that appears to be engraved with her boyfriend Tom's initials. Her nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of Zendaya's glossy pink manicure, which included the ring, sparking speculation.

Although the script initials appeared to be "TH" for Tom's name, others on social media argued that it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial, reported People. A source previously told PEOPLE that she and Tom "started seeing each other" while shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said as per the report. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland calls her "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

Earlier this year, Zendaya bagged the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria at the 28th Critics' Choice Award. For portraying Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya has already bagged two Emmy Awards (2020, 2022).

She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at that time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category in the Emmy, following Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder. Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.