Zendaya ‘flexes’ her engagement ring, keeps staring at it during Challengers’ screening, fans react: ‘She is so happy’

Zendaya took the internet by storm after she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2025 wearing a ring on her engagement finger. Later, it was reported by TMZ that the actor is indeed engaged to her actor-boyfriend Tom Holland. Now, a video of Zendaya playing with her engagement ring and staring at it continuously is making rounds on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing about how happy she looks. Zendaya can't take her eyes off her engagement ring. (Twitter)

Zendaya can't stop staring at her engagement ring

Zendaya was recently seen attending the screening of her latest film, Challengers, in Los Angeles. The actor sported a hair makeover, showcasing gorgeous thick bangs, and looked stunning in an edgy and stylish black outfit. A video of Zendaya staring at her engagement ring and playing with it during an interaction surfaced on the internet.

Zendaya’s fans believe she has been glowing since she debuted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes 2025. One X user tweeted, “Girlie can’t stop staring at her ring. She’s so cute and so happy… okay, I’m gonna cry in a corner now goodbye.” Another tweeted, “I’ll just talk here for now about how cute Zendaya is admiring her engagement ring. I really wish they end up together.”

In another video shared on X, Zendaya was seen talking to an interviewer at the screening and ‘flexing’ her engagement ring by using her left hand while speaking. Fans noticed and commented, “She’s flexing that ring, and I am loving it.” Another wrote, “She’s so cute, making sure we all see that ring.” Another commented, “Yes, Zendaya, we all know, and we saw it, girl.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland engagement

Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating while shooting for Spider-Man: Far From Home. They have been spotted together at several events. Sources told TMZ that Tom Holland popped the question at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays. Before the big reveal, Tom Holland had teased fans about a ‘secret’ holiday plan, mentioning spending the holidays with Zendaya. He said, “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun.”

A detail view of US actress, singer Zendaya's ring as she arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

While Tom Holland and Zendaya have been tight-lipped about their engagement, an insider told People Magazine that the couple is “just enjoying things for now and won’t rush into a wedding.”