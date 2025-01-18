Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zendaya is ‘planning her dream wedding’ with Tom Holland after engagement: They have already…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 18, 2025 08:53 PM IST

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly excitedly planning their future and wedding.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are already looking ahead to their big day now that they're officially engaged, as confirmed by the latter’s father and the excitement is palpable. While both stars have kept their relationship relatively private, the Euphoria actor is “super excited” for their upcoming celebration and thrilled she is to plan their future together.

After confirming their engagement, Zendaya and Tom Holland are planning their dream wedding.(REUTERS/Daniel Cole, (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File))
After confirming their engagement, Zendaya and Tom Holland are planning their dream wedding.(REUTERS/Daniel Cole, (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File))

Also Read: Kylie Jenner ‘wants to be’ at Timothée Chalamet's side to support him in his career: Report

Zendaya 'excited’ about her wedding to Holland

A source told Life & Style, “She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding. She’s always wanted to be a summer bride.” They continued, “They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean. They may end up doing both.”

The source also revealed that Holland has just one request for the wedding. They shared with the outlet, “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment.”

The rumours about their engagement first began after the fans were quick to notice a ring on Zendaya’s finger while she posed for the Golden Globes Award 2025, early in January. After a lot of speculation, a source confirmed after a few days that the Spider-Man actor popped the question to his girlfriend somewhere between Christmas and New Year’s while they were enjoying the holidays at one of her homes, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Holland’s dad, Dominic Holland also confirmed that his son “very incredibly well prepared” everything for the big question.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner blasted as ‘climate criminal’ over LA wildfires post; netizens advise her to ‘use your power accordingly’

Holland and Zendaya are happy for what’s to come

The couple who first met while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 did not confirm their relationship until 2021. However, the couple has been living happily ever since and are excited about what the future holds for both of them.

Another source told US Weekly, “Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down. They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure. Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On