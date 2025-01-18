Zendaya is ‘planning her dream wedding’ with Tom Holland after engagement: They have already…'

Zendaya and Tom Holland are already looking ahead to their big day now that they're officially engaged, as confirmed by the latter’s father and the excitement is palpable. While both stars have kept their relationship relatively private, the Euphoria actor is “super excited” for their upcoming celebration and thrilled she is to plan their future together. After confirming their engagement, Zendaya and Tom Holland are planning their dream wedding.(REUTERS/Daniel Cole, (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File))

Also Read: Kylie Jenner ‘wants to be’ at Timothée Chalamet's side to support him in his career: Report

Zendaya 'excited’ about her wedding to Holland

A source told Life & Style, “She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding. She’s always wanted to be a summer bride.” They continued, “They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean. They may end up doing both.”

The source also revealed that Holland has just one request for the wedding. They shared with the outlet, “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment.”

The rumours about their engagement first began after the fans were quick to notice a ring on Zendaya’s finger while she posed for the Golden Globes Award 2025, early in January. After a lot of speculation, a source confirmed after a few days that the Spider-Man actor popped the question to his girlfriend somewhere between Christmas and New Year’s while they were enjoying the holidays at one of her homes, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Holland’s dad, Dominic Holland also confirmed that his son “very incredibly well prepared” everything for the big question.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner blasted as ‘climate criminal’ over LA wildfires post; netizens advise her to ‘use your power accordingly’

Holland and Zendaya are happy for what’s to come

The couple who first met while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 did not confirm their relationship until 2021. However, the couple has been living happily ever since and are excited about what the future holds for both of them.

Another source told US Weekly, “Tom wanted to propose because he feels he is at the right time in his life and feels ready to settle down. They had many conversations over the years, but there was never any pressure. Zendaya is giddy and excited. She knew it might have been coming but never put pressure on it."