Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons: When, where to watch Match 10 of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Hubli Tigers will take on the Mangalore Dragons in match 10 of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025 on August 15. They have had a good start to their campaign, winning both matches so far. The Dragons won their previous match against the Shivmogga Lions, where Kranthi Kumar claimed a fifer in the second innings and helped the team win the match. Apart from him, Sharath BR scored 70 off 31 balls, including seven boundaries and five sixes. It was a team effort, and they will hope to continue their winning streak. Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons(Maharaja Trophy)

Moreover, the Tigers staged a brilliant chase against the Bengaluru Blasters in their previous match and won by two wickets. While chasing 226 runs, opener Mohammed Taha scored a century and led the team towards victory. It was a nail-biting contest since the target was high. But the Tigers played well. Moreover, Taha was awarded with the ‘Player of the Match’ trophy for his performance.

Match Details:

Match: Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons, 10th Match

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 7.15 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where to Watch The Maharaja Trophy 2025 in India?

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 will be streamed on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The fans can watch all the matches on the platform. Moreover, there are two matches almost every day, so the first game starts at 3.15 PM, while the second game starts at 7.15 PM IST. The toss time for both matches is 30 minutes before the start of the play.

Squads

Hubli Tigers Squad: Prakhar Chaturvedi, Mohammed Taha, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Krishnan Shrijith(w), Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Manvanth Kumar L, Ritesh Bhatkal, Nishchith Pai, KC Cariappa, Sankalp Shettennavar, Shivkumar Rakshith, Shreesha Achar, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Shanthaveri Nagaraja, Nathan D'Mello, Vijay Bharadwaj

Mangalore Dragons Squad: Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR(w), Aneesh KV, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aadarsh Prajwal, Shreyas Gopal(c), S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Pallavkumar Das, Ronit More, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Gurbax Arya, Shreevathsa Acharya, Sachin Shinde, Thippa Reddy, Santokh Singh, Abhishek Prabhakar, Aaditya Nair