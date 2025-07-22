Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ironmouse leaves talent agency Vshojo over $500k unpaid dues. Here's what happened

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 04:37 am IST

Top VTuber Ironmouse announced she's leaving Vshojo over $500K in unpaid dues owed to her or charities, sparking backlash against the agency.

Singer Ironmouse, the most popular VTuber in the world, announced Monday that she is leaving her talent agency Vshojo over $500,000 in unpaid dues owed by the company either directly to her, or to charities. The singer announced her decision to leave the agency in a YouTube video on her channel, where she has over 1.3 million followers.

The Irounmouse avataar (L, Ironmouse on X) and Vshojo.(Twitter. )
The Irounmouse avataar (L, Ironmouse on X) and Vshojo.(Twitter. )

She said Vshojo, a talent agency based for VTube content creators, did not pay her a significant amount of money in dues, as well as over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Ironmouse, a Puerto Rican‑American VTuber, debuted on the platform in August 2017. She streams under the avatar of a pink‑haired anime demon queen with a high‑pitched, operatic voice and irreverent humor.

Here's the video she shared on YouTube:

This story is being updated.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with Housefull 5 movie Review at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with Housefull 5 movie Review at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Ironmouse leaves talent agency Vshojo over $500k unpaid dues. Here's what happened
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On