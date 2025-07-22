Ironmouse leaves talent agency Vshojo over $500k unpaid dues. Here's what happened

Top VTuber Ironmouse announced she's leaving Vshojo over $500K in unpaid dues owed to her or charities, sparking backlash against the agency.
Singer Ironmouse, the most popular VTuber in the world, announced Monday that she is leaving her talent agency Vshojo over $500,000 in unpaid dues owed by the company either directly to her, or to charities. The singer announced her decision to leave the agency in a YouTube video on her channel, where she has over 1.3 million followers.
She said Vshojo, a talent agency based for VTube content creators, did not pay her a significant amount of money in dues, as well as over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.
Ironmouse, a Puerto Rican‑American VTuber, debuted on the platform in August 2017. She streams under the avatar of a pink‑haired anime demon queen with a high‑pitched, operatic voice and irreverent humor.