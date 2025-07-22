Ironmouse leaves talent agency Vshojo over $500k unpaid dues. Here's what happened

Singer Ironmouse, the most popular VTuber in the world, announced Monday that she is leaving her talent agency Vshojo over $500,000 in unpaid dues owed by the company either directly to her, or to charities. The singer announced her decision to leave the agency in a YouTube video on her channel, where she has over 1.3 million followers. The Irounmouse avataar (L, Ironmouse on X) and Vshojo.(Twitter. )

She said Vshojo, a talent agency based for VTube content creators, did not pay her a significant amount of money in dues, as well as over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Ironmouse, a Puerto Rican‑American VTuber, debuted on the platform in August 2017. She streams under the avatar of a pink‑haired anime demon queen with a high‑pitched, operatic voice and irreverent humor.

Here's the video she shared on YouTube:

