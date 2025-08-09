Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala headed to OTT: Watch Shruti Ramachandran's other notable Malayalam films

ByGayathri Krishna
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 06:14 pm IST

Shruti Ramachandran gained popularity thanks to her roles in a number of Malayalam films. Check out her films on OTTplay Premium.

Suresh Gopi's Janaki V v/s State of Kerala will be making its digital debut on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on August 15. Shruti Ramachandran plays a pivotal role in this courtroom drama. With her roles in several other Malayalam films, the young actress has won over the audience in a short period of time, many of which are available to view on OTTplay Premium.

Shruti Ramachandra is a part of JSK (Janaki V vs State of Kerala)
Shruti Ramachandra is a part of JSK (Janaki V vs State of Kerala)

Shruti Ramachandran's Malayalam films to watch now

Pretham

This horror comedy revolves around three friends who witness paranormal activities at a resort. They are forced to seek assistance from mentalist John Don Bosco as a result of these incidents. They soon learn that the ghost haunting the resort is attempting to determine the cause of her death. Shruti's performance in a supporting role in this movie brought her significant fame.

Sunday Holiday

As a result of his passion for filmmaking, Unni Mukundan meets renowned director David Paul. He narrates the story of Amal —moving from Thalaserry to Cochin—which cause him to completely alter his perspective on life because of his interactions with the people of "Sargapournami" . Shruti made a breakthrough with this film as well, as many people recognised her performance in the heartwarming story.

Kaanekkaane

A father pays a visit to his daughter's husband Allen (Tovino Thomas)and his family nearly a year after the death of his daughter. But Allen's already unstable life with his second wife becomes even more precarious after his arrival. The father learning the truth about his daughter's death is the main plot point of the movie. Despite having limited screen time, Shruti's character makes an impact on the audience.

Madhuram

The film tells love stories from several eras while also presenting a tale of bystanders waiting in a hospital lobby. In this film, Shruti gives an emotional and endearing performance. On social media, some of her sequences from this movie are still shared as uplifting moments.

Grrr

At the zoo, a drunk Rejimon (Kunchacko Boban) breaks into a lion's den. Guard Haridas, compelled to intervene, jumps in to save him, setting off a hilarious chain of mishaps. In this comedy drama, the young actress portrays the amusing role of Suraj Venjaramoodu's wife.

Also Read: Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT release date: When, where to watch Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran’s legal drama

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Janaki V v/s State of Kerala headed to OTT: Watch Shruti Ramachandran's other notable Malayalam films
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On