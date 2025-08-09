Janaki V v/s State of Kerala headed to OTT: Watch Shruti Ramachandran's other notable Malayalam films

Suresh Gopi's Janaki V v/s State of Kerala will be making its digital debut on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on August 15. Shruti Ramachandran plays a pivotal role in this courtroom drama. With her roles in several other Malayalam films, the young actress has won over the audience in a short period of time, many of which are available to view on OTTplay Premium. Shruti Ramachandra is a part of JSK (Janaki V vs State of Kerala)

Shruti Ramachandran's Malayalam films to watch now

This horror comedy revolves around three friends who witness paranormal activities at a resort. They are forced to seek assistance from mentalist John Don Bosco as a result of these incidents. They soon learn that the ghost haunting the resort is attempting to determine the cause of her death. Shruti's performance in a supporting role in this movie brought her significant fame.

As a result of his passion for filmmaking, Unni Mukundan meets renowned director David Paul. He narrates the story of Amal —moving from Thalaserry to Cochin—which cause him to completely alter his perspective on life because of his interactions with the people of "Sargapournami" . Shruti made a breakthrough with this film as well, as many people recognised her performance in the heartwarming story.

A father pays a visit to his daughter's husband Allen (Tovino Thomas)and his family nearly a year after the death of his daughter. But Allen's already unstable life with his second wife becomes even more precarious after his arrival. The father learning the truth about his daughter's death is the main plot point of the movie. Despite having limited screen time, Shruti's character makes an impact on the audience.

The film tells love stories from several eras while also presenting a tale of bystanders waiting in a hospital lobby. In this film, Shruti gives an emotional and endearing performance. On social media, some of her sequences from this movie are still shared as uplifting moments.

At the zoo, a drunk Rejimon (Kunchacko Boban) breaks into a lion's den. Guard Haridas, compelled to intervene, jumps in to save him, setting off a hilarious chain of mishaps. In this comedy drama, the young actress portrays the amusing role of Suraj Venjaramoodu's wife.