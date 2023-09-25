Jawan box office collection day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film maintains momentum, collects 560 crore total in India

Jawan box office

The report also stated that Jawan will cross ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In India, the film recorded an occupancy of around 33.64 percent for the Hindi version on Sunday. The Tamil shows had occupancy of around 46 percent while the Telugu shows recorded 24.86 percent occupancy on Sunday.

The Atlee film has already surpassed the India collections of Shah Rukh's last blockbuster Pathaan, which stands at a lifetime domestic collection of ₹543 crore. In order to beat Pathaan's worldwide gross collection, Jawan will have to cross the ₹1050 crore mark, and the day may not be far.

Jawan cast

Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist and has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, of a father and son. Nayanthara made her Hindi film debut with the film. It also stars Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo with Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and many others among the ensemble cast. Sanjay Dutt also has a special cameo in a shirt and mundu.

Shah Rukh recently conducted a fan interaction on X during which he talked about the plot of Nayanthara's daughter in the film. Responding to a fan, he said, "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan's films in 2023

Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to have delivered consecutive blockbusters in a year with total gross worldwide collection of ₹2000 crore. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Speaking at Jawan's success event, he said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

