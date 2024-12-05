Justin Bieber's cash dries up amid unpaid taxes and cancelled tours: ‘Has always been irresponsible with money…’

Justin Bieber might have dodged Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' bullet, but it seems like he has landed in another trouble. The singer reportedly has massive bills to pay amid rumours of being involved with the disgraced mogul. A source told Radar Online that the pop star’s wealth is “dwindling” because of his health concerns and property tax bills. Bieber raised concerns among his fans about his recent dull appearances. Justin Bieber faces financial issues, reportedly owing $380,000 in property taxes. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Bieber hit with property tax bills

According to an insider’s report to the news outlet, Bieber’s treasure trove is close to being empty. The source blamed it on the singer’s “irresponsible” money-spending habits which have not seen a decline even after he cancelled his Justice World Tour dates in 2022 and 2023.

He was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome because of which his face was “partially paralyzed” as he explained his illness on Instagram. He wrote, “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the ‘Justice Tour.’ After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” as reported by Page Six.

The artist has not announced a tour since then or released new music. Moreover, he was reportedly slammed with $380,000 in unpaid property taxes on his humble abode worth $16 million.

The source revealed to RadarOnline, “Justin has always been irresponsible with money and spends freely without looking at prices or his bank balance. No wonder the money is dwindling. The quickest way to make some cash would be to tour, but Justin probably wouldn’t be able to withstand the rigours of the road.”

They added that the Baby singer will not be able to “sustain his extravagant lifestyle” without an inflow of money for “much longer,” as reported by Cheatsheet.

Is Bieber thinking about retirement?

While sources suggest that Bieber is running out of money, it is also true that he sold all the music rights to his albums made before 2022 to Merck Mercuriadis, founder and chief executive officer of Hipgnosis Song Management for $200 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mercuriadis said, “This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70.”

A friend of the Let Me Love You singer told RadarOnline that the massive sales were the turnout of the “stardom” that “ weighs heavily” on Bieber. The friend divulged, “Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him. Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside.”

Another source reported to the news outlet that the singer hopes to retire with $200 million received, adding, “He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”