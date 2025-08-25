Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's little Poo, Malvika Raaj welcomes baby girl: ‘From our hearts to our arms’

Actor Malvika Raaj, who played a young Poo in the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Pranav Bagga, and the happy couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news with their fans. Malvika Raaj announced her pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga in May this year.

Malvika Raaj welcomes baby girl

On Sunday, Malvika and Pranav shared a joint post on Instagram to announce the news of the arrival of their baby girl. According to the post, she welcomed her baby girl on August 23.

Malvika and Pranav shared an adorable pink-themed poster featuring balloons to announce the arrival of their baby girl. The sweet graphic was accompanied by text: "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav.”

In the caption, the new parents wrote, “From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga."

As soon as Malvika and Pranav shared the post on Instagram, their feed was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans.

About Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga's relationship

In August 2023, Malvika announced her engagement to Pranav in a dreamy post. Pranav, a businessman, proposed to the actor in Cappadocia, Turkey, surrounded by hot air balloons. After dating for 10 years, the couple tied the knot in a beach wedding in Goa in November 2023. Malvika wore a golden embroidered lehenga for the occasion.

In May, Malvika shared a photo holding on to Pranav and revealing a pregnancy kit. The couple were twinning in white shirts and wore grey caps with “Mom” and “Dad” written on them. Captioning the post, Malvika wrote: “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.”

More about Malvika Raaj's career

Malvika first captured India's hearts in 2001 as the young version of Kareena Kapoor’s character Pooja in Karan Johar’s blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Despite early recognition, she stepped away from acting to focus on her education. Nearly 16 years later, Malvika returned to films with the Telugu-language drama Jayadev (2017), directed by Jayanath C. Paranjee.

She made her full-fledged Bollywood debut in 2021 with Squad, an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay. She starred as Aria, a skilled sniper, co-starring alongside Rinzing Denzongpa. The film premiered on ZEE5 in November 2021. In 2024, Malvika appeared in the MX Player crime-thriller series Swipe Crime. The eight-episode series, centred around a university mystery and digital platforms.